Tuesday’s Digital Daily: May 23, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Experiencing Fifth Avenue in Different Ways

Fashion

Alberta Ferretti: Resort Show in Emilia-Romagna Region Still On

Eye

Daryl McCormack Talks ‘Twister’ Amid Winning Chopard Trophée

Lily-Rose Depp Takes Vintage Chanel to ‘The Idol’ Red Carpet in Sequined Little Black Dress at Cannes Film Festival 2023

Debuting on HBO Max on June 4, the singer stars in the film alongside Abel Tesfaye, aka The Weeknd.

Lily-Rose Depp at "The Idol" red carpet on May 22 in Cannes, France.
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley at the "Club Zero" Screening & Red Carpet at the 76th Cannes Film Festival held at the Palais des Festivals on May 22, 2023 in Cannes, France.
Marta Lozano at the "Club Zero" Screening & Red Carpet at the 76th Cannes Film Festival held at the Palais des Festivals on May 22, 2023 in Cannes, France.
Ashley Graham at the "Club Zero" Screening & Red Carpet at the 76th Cannes Film Festival held at the Palais des Festivals on May 22, 2023 in Cannes, France.
Ashley Graham at the "Club Zero" Screening & Red Carpet at the 76th Cannes Film Festival held at the Palais des Festivals on May 22, 2023 in Cannes, France.
Lily-Rose Depp opted for a vintage look while attending “The Idol” red carpet during the 2023 Cannes Film Festival on Monday.

Depp arrived wearing a Chanel minidress from the brand’s fall 1994 ready-to-wear collection, which featured a blue and teal rose rosette in the center and a black sequin base. The actress paired her ensemble with sheer opera gloves, black opaque tights and classic black pumps.

(L-R) Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye, Lily-Rose Depp and Sam Levinson at "The Idol" red carpet on May 22 in Cannes, France.
Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye, Lily-Rose Depp and Sam Levinson at “The Idol” red carpet on May 22 in Cannes, France. Getty Images

During the event, Depp snapped a couple of photos with her costar Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye and filmmaker Sam Levinson.

The child of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis has also made forays into fashion over her career. In 2015, she became the youngest brand ambassador for Chanel and was the previous face of the Chanel No.5 L’Eau fragrance.

(L-R) Sam Levinson, Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye and Lily-Rose Depp at "The Idol" red carpet on May 22 in Cannes, France.
Sam Levinson, Lily-Rose Depp and Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye at “The Idol” red carpet on May 22 in Cannes, France. Getty Images

In “The Idol,” Depp portrays an aspiring pop star that gets help from self-help guru and cult leader Tedros (played by The Weeknd) after she suffers a nervous breakdown.

Coming to HBO Max on June 4, the HBO Original series also stars Blackpink singer and rapper Jennie Kim.

Lily-Rose Depp at "The Idol" red carpet on May 22 in Cannes, France.
Lily-Rose Depp at “The Idol” red carpet on May 22 in Cannes, France. Getty Images

The Cannes Film Festival reigns as a celebratory arena for international film, esteemed directors, filmmakers, actors and cultural productions. Dating back to 1947, the festival is holding its 76th edition this year. Through Saturday, films of the official selection will battle it out within “In Competition,” “Un Certain Regard,” “Out of Competition,” “Midnight Screenings,” “Cannes Premiere” and “Special Screenings” categories. Exemplary films such as “Parasite,” “Pulp Fiction,” “Blue Is the Warmest Color” and more have received acknowledgment by the festival as Palme d’Or winners.

