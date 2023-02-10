Lindsay Lohan Glows in Draped Bronze Top at Christian Siriano’s Fall 2023 NYFW Show

Lindsay Lohan went for metallic elegance at Christian Siriano‘s runway show on Thursday in New York City, where she sat in the front row wearing the Ombré Wing Sleeve Top and the Ombré Wide Leg Trouser from the designer’s pre-fall 2023 collection.

Lindsay Lohan at the Christian Siriano fall 2023 NYFW show on Feb. 9 in New York City. Getty Images for Christian Siria

Lohan’s bronze-colored ensemble included a shirt with a matching tiered overlay mimicking a shawl, and matching trousers. The overlay ascaded over her shoulders and down her back, creating a chic train.

Lindsay Lohan at the Christian Siriano fall 2023 NYFW show on Feb. 9 in New York City. Getty Images for Christian Siria

Siriano told WWD in December that holiday parties and events were his inspiration for the pre-fall 2023 collection, but with a twist to making it seasonal with layering. “Evening is hard — how do you modernize it?” Siriano told WWD. “How do you make it like not just a great dress?”

Lohan’s hair was styled into effortless curls with the top of her hair in a slight updo with a bump, while her makeup included bronze eye shadow, shimmering peach blush and dark eyeliner. She accessorized with a pair of dangly silver earrings and a gold bangle. In the past, Lohan has collaborated with celebrity stylist Law Roach on her outfits.

Julia Stiles, Quinta Brunson and Lindsay Lohan at the Christian Siriano fall 2023 NYFW show on Feb. 9 in New York City. Getty Images for Christian Siria

Lohan attended the show to watch not only the designer’s newest collection, but to see her siblings walk the runway as models. She sat at the show alongside “Abbott Elementary” star Quinta Brunson and actress Julia Stiles. This was Lohan’s latest public appearance at a fashion show since 2019. Since her return to acting, recently starring in the Netflix holiday-themed film “Falling for Christmas,” Lohan has wowed many with her standout outfits. In November, she wore a red leather Versace dress while appearing on an episode of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” In continuing her press tour for the Netflix movie, that same month to the premiere, she dazzled in a floral-embroidered Valentino dress.