Lindsey Horan and Trinity Rodman Take Power Dressing in Nike x Martine Rose Suit to USA vs. Netherlands Game at Women’s World Cup 2023

Prior to the game between Team USA and the Netherlands at Wellington Regional Stadium on Wednesday, in Wellington, New Zealand, soccer players Lindsey Horan and Trinity Rodman made sharp arrivals to the pitch inspection during the Women’s World Cup.

The athletes coordinated with the rest of their crew in navy suits with a jacquard “m” woven throughout. Horan kept her suit plain with gold jewelry additions, while Rodman made a bold statement with a red shirt underneath.

Lindsey Horan and Trinity Rodman Getty Images

Inspired by British tailoring, the patterned suits are part of the Nike x Martine Rose collaboration collection, which launched exclusively on martine-rose.com on Tuesday. Jacquard-striped dress shirts with Martine Rose branding, trench jackets with sleeves added on the shoulders and Nike Shox MR4 shoes are among the other pieces in the collection.

Naomi Girma, Lindsey Horan and Trinity Rodman FIFA via Getty Images

“It’s a first for Nike to do tailoring, and that in itself is really exciting, and a privilege to have done,” Rose told WWD on July 3. In the interview, she described the collection further, explaining it was “more than just tailoring. It’s about the women wearing it, it’s about strength, resilience, beauty, power. I wanted the women to feel powerful, like the men often do.”

Horan, who is now playing her second World Cup, was recently named co-captain of USWNT. She’s also the first American woman player to sign a professional soccer contract out of high school, skipping the collegiate level. During the FIFA match against the Netherlands, she scored a goal in the 62nd minute, sneaking out a 1-1 draw.

Rodman is the youngest daughter of NBA Hall of Famer Dennis Rodman. At the National Women’s Soccer League draft in 2021, Rodman was picked No. 2 overall, making history as the youngest player ever drafted.