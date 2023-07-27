×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday’s Digital Daily: July 27, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Fixing Gap Inc.: What It Will Take

Business

Prada, Miu Miu Boost Group Sales, Profitability in H1

Accessories

Tiffany & Co. Debuts Return to Tiffany X Beyoncé Collection

Lindsey Horan and Trinity Rodman Take Power Dressing in Nike x Martine Rose Suit to USA vs. Netherlands Game at Women’s World Cup 2023

The suits, designed by Martine Rose and Nike, are part of a recently released collaboration.

(L-R) Lindsey Horan and Trinity Rodman during the pitch inspection prior to the FIFA Women's World Cup on July 27 in Wellington, New Zealand.
The scene at the Women's World Cup Parade in NYC.
The scene at the Women's World Cup Parade in NYC.
The scene at the Women's World Cup Parade in NYC.
The scene at the Women's World Cup Parade in NYC.
View ALL 10 Photos

Prior to the game between Team USA and the Netherlands at Wellington Regional Stadium on Wednesday, in Wellington, New Zealand, soccer players Lindsey Horan and Trinity Rodman made sharp arrivals to the pitch inspection during the Women’s World Cup.

The athletes coordinated with the rest of their crew in navy suits with a jacquard “m” woven throughout. Horan kept her suit plain with gold jewelry additions, while Rodman made a bold statement with a red shirt underneath.

(L-R) Lindsey Horan and Trinity Rodman during the pitch inspection prior to the FIFA Women's World Cup on July 27 in Wellington, New Zealand.
Lindsey Horan and Trinity Rodman Getty Images

Inspired by British tailoring, the patterned suits are part of the Nike x Martine Rose collaboration collection, which launched exclusively on martine-rose.com on Tuesday. Jacquard-striped dress shirts with Martine Rose branding, trench jackets with sleeves added on the shoulders and Nike Shox MR4 shoes are among the other pieces in the collection.

WELLINGTON, NEW ZEALAND - JULY 27: (L-R) Naomi Girma, Lindsey Horan and Trinity Rodman of USA pose during the pitch inspection prior to the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Group E match between USA and Netherlands at Wellington Regional Stadium on July 27, 2023 in Wellington, New Zealand. (Photo by Maja Hitij - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Naomi Girma, Lindsey Horan and Trinity Rodman FIFA via Getty Images

“It’s a first for Nike to do tailoring, and that in itself is really exciting, and a privilege to have done,” Rose told WWD on July 3. In the interview, she described the collection further, explaining it was “more than just tailoring. It’s about the women wearing it, it’s about strength, resilience, beauty, power. I wanted the women to feel powerful, like the men often do.” 

Horan, who is now playing her second World Cup, was recently named co-captain of USWNT. She’s also the first American woman player to sign a professional soccer contract out of high school, skipping the collegiate level. During the FIFA match against the Netherlands, she scored a goal in the 62nd minute, sneaking out a 1-1 draw.

Related Articles

Rodman is the youngest daughter of NBA Hall of Famer Dennis Rodman. At the National Women’s Soccer League draft in 2021, Rodman was picked No. 2 overall, making history as the youngest player ever drafted.

Lindsey Horan and Trinity Rodman Suit Up for Women's World Cup 2023

A Boss Always with Nina Dobrev

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad