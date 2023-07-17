Lionel Messi Receives Pink Adidas Jersey at Inter Miami’s Unveiling Ceremony

Lionel Messi arrived in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on Sunday for Inter Miami CF’s The Unveil event, which marked his debut as the newest member of the soccer team.

Lionel Messi at Inter Miami CF’s The Unveil event. Getty Images

Messi took the stage at the DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale in a white Adidas sports jersey and medium-wash jeans. During the ceremony, he was presented with a pink jersey with the number 10 on it, which is expected to become a hot seller.

The jersey is now available for sale on MLSstore.com. For the 2023 and 2024 seasons, fans will also get the chance to buy the secondary jersey, La Noche Kit by Adidas. In addition to pink, the jersey is available in black.

Lionel Messi and David Beckham talk during Inter Miami CF Hosts “The Unveil” at DRV PNK Stadium on July 16 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Getty Images

Messi is no stranger to the fashion industry. In 2019, the soccer superstar launched the Messi brand and debuted a collaboration with Savile Row tailor Richard James.

“I like to explore different fields that are of interest besides sport. I always try to make the most of every opportunity to be a part of something new and exciting, so the launch of my lifestyle brand is something I am really excited to do and I hope that everyone loves it as much as I do,” Messi said at the time of the launch.

Messi, who is on the Argentinian national soccer team, brought home the win for Argentina at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Earlier this year, Messi also appeared in his first solo Louis Vuitton campaign.