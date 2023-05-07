Lionel Richie Sparkles in Embellished Blazer for Coronation Concert Performance

Lionel Richie performed for the Coronation Concert of King Charles III in Windsor, England, on Sunday, taking a minimalist approach to color for his performance and his arrival on the red carpet.

The legendary musician wore an embellished white jacket, a black button-up shirt and black trousers with glossy black boots.

His setlist included “Easy Like Sunday Morning” and “All Night Long (All Night).”

To walk the red carpet, Richie wore an all-black ensemble, including a wide-lapel jacket, T-shirt, slim-fit trousers and glossy boots.

Richie typically works with stylist Dave Thomas, who also counts John Legend, Dr Dre and Josh Groban among his clients.

Thomas styled Richie’s look for the official coronation on Saturday, featuring a custom Esclot London morning suit, custom Lock Hatter top hat, a Garrard white rose brooch and cufflinks and Scabal shoes.

Richie has previously performed at various events attended by members of the British royal family.

The Coronation Concert, broadcast live at Windsor Castle by the BBC and BBC Studios, follows the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla. The list of performers includes Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, Andrea Bocelli, Sir Bryn Terfel, Take That, Freya Ridings and Alexis Ffrench. The show will also feature a performance by The Coronation Choir, a group that recruited members from different choirs across the U.K., including refugee choirs, NHS choirs, LGBTQ+ choirs and deaf signing choirs.