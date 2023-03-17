Lisa Rinna Shines Bright in Gold Michael Kors Collection Jumpsuit at Women’s Cancer Research Fund Gala

Lisa Rinna arrived at Women’s Cancer Research Fund’s Unforgettable Evening Benefit Gala on Thursday in Los Angeles, wearing a statement-making gold jumpsuit from Michael Kors Collection.

Lisa Rinna at the Women’s Cancer Research Fund’s An Unforgettable Evening Benefit Gala. Getty Images for WCRF

Rinna’s jumpsuit featured a plunging neckline, a slight sheer detail on her chest and a boot-cut flare. She completed her ’70s-inspired ensemble with some added height, slipping into platform gold heels.

The former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star arrived at the event alongside her husband, Harry Hamlin. The actor, who is most known for his roles in “Clash of the Titans” and “L.A. Law,” wore a classic black suit with a white button-up shirt to coordinate with his wife.

Harry Hamlin and Lisa Rinna at The Women’s Cancer Research Fund’s An Unforgettable Evening Benefit Gala. Getty Images for WCRF

Rinna is venturing more into fashion and beauty. In 2020, she launched Rinna Beauty, which has since expanded to offer lip gloss, body oil and eye kits. She also curated her own wine collection, Rinna Wines, which features a Brut Rosé and a Brut.

Lisa Rinna Getty Images for WCRF

Rinna has been showcasing her stylish looks on red carpets and at fashion events this year. In January, she embraced a patchwork midi dress with a white tulle neckline for Viktor & Rolf’s spring 2023 fashion show. To the Elton John Oscars Viewing Party on Sunday, she went arty in a Jean Paul Gaultier by Olivier Rousteing couture deconstructed black and white suit.

The Women’s Cancer Research Fund hosted its Unforgettable Evening Benefit Gala at the Four Seasons Hotel. Proceeds from the event go toward supporting funding for the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, which is a program dedicated to ending breast cancer by advancing research across the globe. During the gala, Sharon Stone received the Courage Award for her support of breast cancer research and dedication to raising awareness for the cause.