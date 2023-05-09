×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: May 9, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Reimagining the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

Fashion

Daniel Lee Debuts Burberry Swimwear Campaign

Business

Why Communications and Marketing Execs Are Getting CEO Jobs

‘The Little Mermaid’ World Premiere: Halle Bailey and More Stars Embrace Ocean-inspired Designs on the Blue Carpet

Disney's live-action film will debut on May 26.

Halle Bailey at the premiere of "The Little Mermaid" on May 8 in Los Angeles.
Melissa McCarthy at the premiere of Disney's "The Little Mermaid" held at the Dolby Theatre on May 8, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Awkwafina at the premiere of Disney's "The Little Mermaid" held at the Dolby Theatre on May 8, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
at the premiere of Disney's "The Little Mermaid" held at the Dolby Theatre on May 8, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Tamera Mowry-Housely at the premiere of Disney's "The Little Mermaid" held at the Dolby Theatre on May 8, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
View ALL 13 Photos

Stars at the world premiere of “The Little Mermaid” donned designs inspired by the deep sea on Monday in Los Angeles.

Halle Bailey, who stars as Ariel, wore a custom mermaid gown by Valdrin Sahiti. The teal frock’s iridescent sheen mimicked ocean waves, while its bustier featured seashell-like cups reminiscent of Ariel’s trademark bra top.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MAY 08: Halle Bailey attends the World Premiere of Disney's "The Little Mermaid" on May 08, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
Halle Bailey FilmMagic

Bailey wasn’t the only actor whose couture nodded to their character.

Melissa McCarthy, who plays Ursula, wore a cobalt Taller Marmo dress lined with fringe that evoked the sea witch’s tentacles. McCarthy matched her gown to a pair of opera gloves and Amina Muaddi point-toe heels.

Related Galleries

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MAY 08: Melissa McCarthy attends the World Premiere of Disney's "The Little Mermaid" on May 08, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
Melissa McCarthy at the premiere of “The Little Mermaid.” FilmMagic

Other stars opted for looks inspired by sea creatures. Songstress Kelly Rowland wore a Prabal Gurung design bursting with the colors of a vibrant coral reef. The dress made its debut on the runway at New York Fashion Week as part of the designer’s spring 2023 collection.

The gown’s pattern and color scheme also bring the ’80s to mind, recalling the 1989 release date of the original “Little Mermaid.”

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MAY 08: Kelly Rowland attends the World Premiere of Disney's "The Little Mermaid" on May 08, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
Kelly Rowland at the premiere of “The Little Mermaid.” FilmMagic

The sleeves of actress Marsai Martin’s Giambattista Valli gown resembled sea urchins or pufferfish. A similar version of the dress was included in the Italian designer’s fall 2022 couture line.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MAY 08: Marsai Martin attends the World Premiere of Disney's "The Little Mermaid" on May 08, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
Marsai Martin at the premiere of “The Little Mermaid.” FilmMagic

Supermodel Heidi Klum sported Jasmin Erbaş Couture, with sequin appliqués on the front of her dress that could easily double as fish (or mermaid) fins. Meanwhile, the gown’s lavender train brought jellyfish to mind.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MAY 08: Heidi Klum attends the World Premiere of Disney's "The Little Mermaid" on May 08, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
Heidi Klum at the premiere of “The Little Mermaid.” FilmMagic

“The Little Mermaid” is a live-action reboot of Disney’s 1989 Oscar-winning animated film, which is based on the fairytale by Hans Christian Andersen. Starring Halle Bailey as the titular mermaid, the film follows her journey from life under the sea to finding love on land. “The Little Mermaid” also stars Awkwafina as Scuttle, Daveed Diggs as Sebastian and Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric.

Getting Ready with Kerry Washington & Michael Kors

Getting Ready with Kerry Washington & Michael Kors

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

'The Little Mermaid' Premiere: Stars Embrace Ocean-inspired Outfits

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

'The Little Mermaid' Premiere: Stars Embrace Ocean-inspired Outfits

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

'The Little Mermaid' Premiere: Stars Embrace Ocean-inspired Outfits

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

'The Little Mermaid' Premiere: Stars Embrace Ocean-inspired Outfits

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

'The Little Mermaid' Premiere: Stars Embrace Ocean-inspired Outfits

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

'The Little Mermaid' Premiere: Stars Embrace Ocean-inspired Outfits

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

'The Little Mermaid' Premiere: Stars Embrace Ocean-inspired Outfits

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

'The Little Mermaid' Premiere: Stars Embrace Ocean-inspired Outfits

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

'The Little Mermaid' Premiere: Stars Embrace Ocean-inspired Outfits

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

'The Little Mermaid' Premiere: Stars Embrace Ocean-inspired Outfits

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

'The Little Mermaid' Premiere: Stars Embrace Ocean-inspired Outfits

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

'The Little Mermaid' Premiere: Stars Embrace Ocean-inspired Outfits

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

'The Little Mermaid' Premiere: Stars Embrace Ocean-inspired Outfits

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

'The Little Mermaid' Premiere: Stars Embrace Ocean-inspired Outfits

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

'The Little Mermaid' Premiere: Stars Embrace Ocean-inspired Outfits

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

'The Little Mermaid' Premiere: Stars Embrace Ocean-inspired Outfits

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

'The Little Mermaid' Premiere: Stars Embrace Ocean-inspired Outfits

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

'The Little Mermaid' Premiere: Stars Embrace Ocean-inspired Outfits

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

'The Little Mermaid' Premiere: Stars Embrace Ocean-inspired Outfits

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

'The Little Mermaid' Premiere: Stars Embrace Ocean-inspired Outfits

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

'The Little Mermaid' Premiere: Stars Embrace Ocean-inspired Outfits

Hot Summer Bags

'The Little Mermaid' Premiere: Stars Embrace Ocean-inspired Outfits

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

'The Little Mermaid' Premiere: Stars Embrace Ocean-inspired Outfits

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

'The Little Mermaid' Premiere: Stars Embrace Ocean-inspired Outfits

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

'The Little Mermaid' Premiere: Stars Embrace Ocean-inspired Outfits

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

'The Little Mermaid' Premiere: Stars Embrace Ocean-inspired Outfits

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

'The Little Mermaid' Premiere: Stars Embrace Ocean-inspired Outfits

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

'The Little Mermaid' Premiere: Stars Embrace Ocean-inspired Outfits

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

'The Little Mermaid' Premiere: Stars Embrace Ocean-inspired Outfits

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

'The Little Mermaid' Premiere: Stars Embrace Ocean-inspired Outfits

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

'The Little Mermaid' Premiere: Stars Embrace Ocean-inspired Outfits

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

'The Little Mermaid' Premiere: Stars Embrace Ocean-inspired Outfits

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

'The Little Mermaid' Premiere: Stars Embrace Ocean-inspired Outfits

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

'The Little Mermaid' Premiere: Stars Embrace Ocean-inspired Outfits

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

'The Little Mermaid' Premiere: Stars Embrace Ocean-inspired Outfits

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

'The Little Mermaid' Premiere: Stars Embrace Ocean-inspired Outfits

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

'The Little Mermaid' Premiere: Stars Embrace Ocean-inspired Outfits

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

'The Little Mermaid' Premiere: Stars Embrace Ocean-inspired Outfits

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

'The Little Mermaid' Premiere: Stars Embrace Ocean-inspired Outfits

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

'The Little Mermaid' Premiere: Stars Embrace Ocean-inspired Outfits

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

'The Little Mermaid' Premiere: Stars Embrace Ocean-inspired Outfits

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad