‘The Little Mermaid’ World Premiere: Halle Bailey and More Stars Embrace Ocean-inspired Designs on the Blue Carpet

Stars at the world premiere of “The Little Mermaid” donned designs inspired by the deep sea on Monday in Los Angeles.

Halle Bailey, who stars as Ariel, wore a custom mermaid gown by Valdrin Sahiti. The teal frock’s iridescent sheen mimicked ocean waves, while its bustier featured seashell-like cups reminiscent of Ariel’s trademark bra top.

Halle Bailey FilmMagic

Bailey wasn’t the only actor whose couture nodded to their character.

Melissa McCarthy, who plays Ursula, wore a cobalt Taller Marmo dress lined with fringe that evoked the sea witch’s tentacles. McCarthy matched her gown to a pair of opera gloves and Amina Muaddi point-toe heels.

Melissa McCarthy at the premiere of “The Little Mermaid.” FilmMagic

Other stars opted for looks inspired by sea creatures. Songstress Kelly Rowland wore a Prabal Gurung design bursting with the colors of a vibrant coral reef. The dress made its debut on the runway at New York Fashion Week as part of the designer’s spring 2023 collection.

The gown’s pattern and color scheme also bring the ’80s to mind, recalling the 1989 release date of the original “Little Mermaid.”

Kelly Rowland at the premiere of “The Little Mermaid.” FilmMagic

The sleeves of actress Marsai Martin’s Giambattista Valli gown resembled sea urchins or pufferfish. A similar version of the dress was included in the Italian designer’s fall 2022 couture line.

Marsai Martin at the premiere of “The Little Mermaid.” FilmMagic

Supermodel Heidi Klum sported Jasmin Erbaş Couture, with sequin appliqués on the front of her dress that could easily double as fish (or mermaid) fins. Meanwhile, the gown’s lavender train brought jellyfish to mind.

Heidi Klum at the premiere of “The Little Mermaid.” FilmMagic

“The Little Mermaid” is a live-action reboot of Disney’s 1989 Oscar-winning animated film, which is based on the fairytale by Hans Christian Andersen. Starring Halle Bailey as the titular mermaid, the film follows her journey from life under the sea to finding love on land. “The Little Mermaid” also stars Awkwafina as Scuttle, Daveed Diggs as Sebastian and Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric.