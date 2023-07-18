Lizzo Shines at ‘Special Tour’ Melbourne Concert in Metallic Lace-up Jumpsuit

Lizzo took to the stage in Melbourne for the Australian leg of her “Special Tour” on Monday, showcasing her love of laces. The singer wore a silver metallic bodysuit with black lace-up trimming on the sides.

When Lizzo first appeared on stage, she was also wearing a black lace-up corset with a cascading black leather skirt.

Lizzo WireImage

In July 2022, Lizzo debuted her new album, “Special.” It marked her fourth studio album and was preceded by the single “About Damn Time.”

Lizzo partnered with skin care brand Cetaphil and it became the official skin care sponsor for the North American leg of the tour, which kicked off in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Lizzo WireImage

Outside of music, which is Lizzo’s bread-and-butter, her shapewear and intimate apparel brand Yitty is in its growth phase. At the beginning of this year Yitty released a new collection called Smooth Reality, the brand’s first intimates collection.

“I’ve been wearing it for awhile now, because, you know, lucky me, I get to wear all the prototypes and stuff,” Lizzo said to WWD. “I’m wearing Yitty, like, every day on tour. It’s wild. I don’t even have to, like, pack anything anymore because I just, like, throw Yitty [in a suitcase]. I wear my Yitty shapewear on stage. I have my Yitty bodysuits that I wear in the first half of the show. After the show, I’m in, like, Pet Me by Yitty. I’m in my Major Label when I work out. Like, I’m just in the Yitty-verse, fully.”