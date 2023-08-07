×
Lollapalooza 2023 Chicago Style Trends: Sabrina Carpenter’s Barbiecore Set, Suki Waterhouse’s Lace Jumpsuit and More

See the best looks from this year's iteration of the Chicago festival.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 04: Sabrina Carpenter performs during Lollapalooza at Grant Park on August 04, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Josh Brasted/FilmMagic)
Sabrina Carpenter performs during Lollapalooza at Grant Park on Friday in Chicago. FilmMagic

Lollapalooza returned to Chicago this past weekend, marking the festival’s 17th year at its Grant Park venue. Headliners including the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Billie Eilish and Kendrick Lamar took the stage alongside up-and-coming acts like Rina Sawayama, Suki Waterhouse and Beabadoobee.

Here, WWD recaps the best looks from this year’s Lollapalooza festival.

Karol G

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 03: Karol G performs during Lollapalooza at Grant Park on August 03, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Barry Brecheisen/WireImage)
Karol G WireImage

Karol G put an edgy spin on ’70s fashion for the festival’s opening night. The Colombian songstress wore a beaded fringe halter top bearing the Rolling Stones’ logo along with a pair of skin-tight tiger print flares.

Billie Eilish

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 03: Billie Eilish performs onstage during Lollapalooza at Grant Park on August 03, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images for ABA)
Billie Eilish Getty Images for ABA

Eilish opted for a sporty look onstage, donning an oversized Chicago Bulls jersey layered over a skeleton-print long sleeve, completing it with matching basketball shorts and Nike sneakers.

Carly Rae Jepsen

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 03: Carly Rae Jepsen performs in concert during Lollapalooza at Grant Park on August 03, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Gary Miller/FilmMagic)
Carly Rae Jepsen FilmMagic

Carly Rae Jepsen wore a powder blue silk chiffon gown by Evan Clayton, matching it with a pair of lace-up combat boots.

Sabrina Carpenter

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 04: Sabrina Carpenter performs during Lollapalooza at Grant Park on August 04, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Josh Brasted/FilmMagic)
Sabrina Carpenter FilmMagic

Sabrina Carpenter kept the Barbiecore craze alive in a crystallized heart-shaped crop top by Area, pairing it with a metallic micro miniskirt. The singer added a pair of chunky platform go-go boots.

Beabadoobee

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 04: beabadoobee performs in concert during Lollapalooza at Grant Park on August 04, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Gary Miller/FilmMagic)
Beabadoobee FilmMagic

Beabadoobee rocked Lollapalooza in a red knit Diesel cutout tank and one of Gen Z’s favorite trends du jour: oversized jorts.

Maggie Rogers

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 05: Maggie Rogers performs in concert during Lollapalooza at Grant Park on August 05, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Gary Miller/FilmMagic)
Maggie Rogers FilmMagic

Maggie Rogers took the stage in a red halter dress and black patent leather boots.

Suki Waterhouse

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 05: Suki Waterhouse performs during Lollapalooza at Grant Park on August 05, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Barry Brecheisen/WireImage)
Suki Waterhouse WireImage

Waterhouse embraced one of this year’s most popular trends, sheer fabrics, in a lilac lace jumpsuit. The model-singer accessorized with a pair of knee-high boots and a nude rhinestoned bralette.

Rina Sawayama

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 06: Rina Sawayama performs during Lollapalooza at Grant Park on August 06, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)
Rina Sawayama Getty Images

Sawayama sported a sleeveless latex dress with silver hardware and a matching fingerless glove, pairing her look with knee-high lace-up combat boots.

