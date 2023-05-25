×
Lori Harvey Goes Fiery Red in Cutout LaQuan Smith Dress at amfAR Gala 2023 in Cannes

The model joined the slate of celebrities who attended this year's event in support of HIV and AIDS research and awareness.

Lori Harvey, amfAR Gala, 2023 Cannes
Lori Harvey attends the amfAR Cannes Gala 2023 sponsored by Aston Martin on May 25. Getty Images for Aston Martin

Lori Harvey arrived on the red carpet for the 2023 amfAR Gala in Cannes, France, on Thursday, taking a bold approach to color for the event.

The model and influencer wore a long sleeve red dress with a center cutout at the bodice and an elegant train designed by LaQuan Smith. She accessorized the look with a pair of classic square-frame sunglasses.

CAP D'ANTIBES, FRANCE - MAY 25: Lori Harvey attends the amfAR Cannes Gala 2023 Sponsored by Aston Martin at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 25, 2023 in Cap d'Antibes, France. (Photo by Jacopo M. Raule/Getty Images for Aston Martin)
Lori Harvey attends the amfAR Cannes Gala 2023 sponsored by Aston Martin on May 25. Getty Images for Aston Martin

To create her look, Harvey worked with stylist Elly Karamoh, who also dressed her for the “Asteroid City” premiere at Cannes, where she wore a velvet gold and sheer black dress from Peter Dundas’ fall 2023 ready-to-wear collection and accessorized with Messika jewelry.

CAP D'ANTIBES, FRANCE - MAY 25: Lori Harvey is pictured with the new Aston Martin DB12 during the amfAR Cannes Gala 2023 at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 25, 2023 in Cap d'Antibes, France. (Photo by Jacopo M. Raule/Getty Images for Aston Martin)
Lori Harvey attends the amfAR Cannes Gala 2023 sponsored by Aston Martin on May 25. Getty Images for Aston Martin

When she’s not busy attending red carpets during the Cannes Film Festival, Harvey is also busy at work with her Skn by LH vegan and cruelty-free skin care line. Founded in 2021, the brand boasts a five-step skin care system, with products available individually or as a full set.

CAP D'ANTIBES, FRANCE - MAY 25: Lori Harvey attends the amfAR Cannes Gala 2023 Sponsored by Aston Martin at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 25, 2023 in Cap d'Antibes, France. (Photo by Lionel Hahn/Getty Images for Aston Martin)
Lori Harvey attends the amfAR Cannes Gala 2023 sponsored by Aston Martin on May 25. Getty Images for Aston Martin

Fashion editor and stylist Carine Roitfeld, who has spearheaded the amfAR Gala since 2012, wanted to educate people about some of the most iconic looks of the contemporary age during this year’s event. Roitfeld showcased 17 looks with a significant backstory for the affair.

The 2023 amfAR Gala in Cannes was hosted by Queen Latifah. The event, which raises funds and awareness for HIV and AIDS research, featured performances by Halsey, Bebe Rexha, Gladys Knight and Adam Lambert. Chopard was the signature sponsor of this year’s event.

