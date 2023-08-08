Lori Harvey Takes the Plunge to Debut Her Yevrah Swimwear Collection Exclusively on Revolve

Lori Harvey is adding another role on her résumé, taking the plunge into swimwear with the creation of Yevrah (her last name spelled backward), which launched exclusively on Revolve Tuesday.

The socialite, model and entrepreneur, whose vacation selfies on social media often go viral, used vintage swimwear silhouettes as inspiration for the collection.

A closer look at Yevrah, Lori Harvey’s swimwear brand launched exclusively on Revolve. COURTESY OF YEVRAH

The drop, which launched on Revolve on Tuesday, includes the initial release of seven swim styles that cater to all body types. The campaign shots showcase Harvey and other models in a Euro-summer-themed landscape, surrounded by orange-hued lighting and blue water.

“The launch of my new swimwear brand Yevrah Swim is such an exciting moment for me. When I was creating this line I knew I wanted to partner with Revolve because they are the go-to company for vacation essentials, such as swimwear, so it was a no brainer for me that they were the partners that I wanted to exclusively launch my new brand with,” Harvey stated in a statement.

Among the collection is the one-piece with an asymmetric cutout styling ($150). Other offerings include the basic bikini top ($100) and bottom ($100 and sold separately), which both incorporate dainty gold hardware.

“For my first collection, I wanted to release staple pieces in chic colors that can be worn anywhere, any season and will never go out of style. I am all about inclusivity and I think that is reflected in this collection. There is truly something for everyone that will make them feel confident and sexy,” Harvey’s statement continued.

This is Harvey’s very first swimwear brand, but not her first venture into swimwear. Just last month, the star showcased her swimwear edit with PrettyLittleThing. The socialite also has strong ties with Revolve having previously attended the retailer’s 20th-anniversary celebration in April and its NYC gallery opening reception in 2022.

“We’ve built a great relationship with Lori over the last few years so it feels very organic to launch her new swim brand, Yevrah, on Revolve. We are inspired by Lori’s style, influence, and community and are excited to share the brand with our customers who are always looking for the best, and newest, swimwear brand,” part of Raissa Gerona, the chief brand officer of Revolve‘s statement read.

Yevrah is now available exclusively on revolve.com, which prices ranging from $80 to $180, along with sizes from XS-XXL.