Lori Harvey Commands Attention in Plunging Black Dress at Revolve’s 20th Anniversary

Lori Harvey attended Revolve’s 20th-anniversary celebration and festival kickoff weekend on Wednesday in Beverly Hills, California, in a black dress with off-the-shoulder sleeves, a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit.

She coordinated the dress with black lace-up sandals and finished her look with a light blue Hermès bag.

Lori Harvey at Revolve’s 20th Anniversary Celebration in Beverly Hills, California, on April 12.

Harvey has become well known for her edgy approach to fashion as she’s continued her time in the spotlight. The stylist behind many of her looks is Elly Karamoh, who has dressed her in brands such as Lapointe, Stephane Rolland and Zuhair Murad.

Ev Bousis, Lori Harvey and Peter Dundas at Revolve’s 20th Anniversary in Beverly Hills, California, on April 12.

In July, Harvey signed with IMG Models and WME.

“It’s a dream to work with IMG Models and WME,” Harvey told WWD in an exclusive statement. “I’m so excited for what this next chapter holds and am looking forward to expanding my business ventures across fashion, TV, film and entertainment.”

Outside of her modeling endeavors, Harvey is also the founder of SKN by LH, her skin care line. She also has strong relationships with fashion houses, including Michael Kors, Burberry and Valentino. In 2022, she attended the Met Gala alongside Michael Kors, wearing a black cutout dress with a sweeping train by the designer.

Revolve celebrated 20 years in the market and their 6th Revolve Festival with an intimate dinner held at the residence of Michael Mente, Co-CEO of the brand. The star-studded guest list included Kendall Jenner, Saweetie, Cindy Kimberly, Shay Mitchell, Paris Hilton, Dwyane Wade, Rachel Zoe and more.