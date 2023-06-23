Lori Harvey Reconnects With Equestrian Roots in Good American Denim Campaign

Lori Harvey has brought out her standout modeling skills to a campaign that combines her equestrian roots with Western-inspired style. The model is the star of Good American‘s latest denim campaign, which showcases the brand’s denim offerings for the summer season.

The campaign was shot on a picturesque ranch in Los Angeles, which evoked a “sexy and fun summer vibe.” For the promotional photos, Harvey was styled by Zerina Akers, who previously worked with Beyoncé as her personal stylist and costume designer behind her 2020 musical cinematic project “Black Is King.”

Lori Harvey posing in Good American’s latest denim campaign. COURTESY OF GOOD AMERICAN

According to the brand, the campaign combines Harvey’s “lifelong passion for horses and background in competitive riding” with “the world of fashion.”

Harvey posed in a variety of denim outfits, including light washes, jumpsuits and high-waisted jeans.

One photo shows Harvey posing next to a bale of hay wearing the brand’s Denim Light Compression Minidress ($139), which features a strapless silhouette, exposed seam detailing and compressive denim fabric.

Another snap highlights Harvey wearing the Good Boy Straight Jeans ($159) in black with a marching cowboy hat, cowboy boots and silver jewelry.

The denim collection itself includes pieces that can be worn specifically for the hotter days ahead, including bralettes, jeans, shorts and dresses. Pieces are available to shop at goodamerican.com.

Khloe Kardashian cofounded Good American in 2016 with fellow businesswoman Emma Grede, who is the brand’s chief executive officer. The brand has since had a number of A-list celebrities appear in its campaigns over the years, including Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian and TLC.