Lori Harvey Goes Vintage in Jean Paul Gaultier Polka-dot Dress to Revolve’s Yevrah Swim Launch With Tiffany Haddish, Winnie Harlow and More Stars

Lori Harvey continues to elevate summer style, arriving at the Yevrah Swim launch pool party on Tuesday in Los Angeles in a vintage romantic look. To celebrate the launch of her first swimwear brand in partnership with Revolve, the model went for a Euro-summer look in a polka dot Jean Paul Gaultier dress.

Lori Harvey at the Yevrah Swim launch celebration on Aug. 15 in Los Angeles. Marc Patrick/BFA.com

Harvey’s dress, from the designer’s spring 1987 collection, incorporated vintage details, including pointed bra cups and black sheer paneling along the torso.

Yevrah Swim’s first drop, which included wrap tops, playsuits, one-shoulder bathing suits and other classic silhouette pieces, was launched exclusively on Revolve on Aug. 8.

“For my first collection, I wanted to release staple pieces in chic colors that can be worn anywhere, any season and will never go out of style. I am all about inclusivity and I think that is reflected in this collection,” Harvey said in a statement.

Ahead, here is a closer look at the other stars who joined Harvey to celebrate the launch of Yevrah.

Damson Idris

Lori Harvey and Damson Idris at the Yevrah Swim launch celebration on Aug. 15 in Los Angeles. Marc Patrick/BFA.com

Harvey’s boyfriend, Damson Idris, went all-white to the event, wearing a sharp jacket and trouser set, paired with a Prada tank top underneath. Idris, who is known for his acting roles in “Snowfall” and “Swarm,” actually starred in the Prada Men’s fall 2022 campaign.

Tiffany Haddish

(L-R) Lori Harvey and Tiffany Haddish at the Yevrah swim launch celebration. Marc Patrick/BFA.com

Tiffany Haddish arrived at the celebration wearing an off-the-shoulder minidress, which featured multicolor graphic icons throughout and tie-detailing along her torso. Underneath, the star paired her fun summer dress with a statement red bikini top.

Winnie Harlow

Winnie Harlow at the Yevrah Swim launch celebration on Aug. 15 in Los Angeles. Getty Images for REVOLVE

Winnie Harlow took a textured twist to summer dressing, wearing a colorful crochet skirt with fringe trim and a matching bucket hat. To coordinate, the model and entrepreneur wore the Yevrah Ibiza wrap bikini bottom in burnt orange, a classic white tank and toted a canary yellow Chanel purse.

Christine Chiu

Christine Chiu at the Yevrah Swim launch celebration on Aug. 15 in Los Angeles. Getty Images for REVOLVE

Christine Chiu took an edgy approach to pool dressing, wearing a black knit midi gown with sheer details by Revolve. The “Bling Empire” star completed her all-black look with a gold clutch, clear pointed-toe heels and ball-drop earrings.

Normani

Normani at the Yevrah Swim launch celebration on Aug. 15 in Los Angeles. Getty Images for REVOLVE

Normani channeled full-on beachwear inspiration with her outfit to the event, looking to Harvey’s Yevrah collection. The “Wild Side” songstress wore the Capri bikini top and bottom, which both featured gold-tone hardware along with the matching Capri sarong.

Madison Bailey

Madison Bailey at the Yevrah Swim launch celebration on Aug. 15 in Los Angeles. Getty Images for REVOLVE

Madison Bailey wore a sheer white minidress with elongated feather cuff sleeves and a green bikini top underneath. To complete her glamorous summer-ready ensemble, the “Outer Banks” actress added Juliet Suede & metallic leather sandals by Schutz.