Lori Harvey Brightens Serpentine Gallery’s Summer Party in Plunging Limoncello Minidress

Lori Harvey invited the summer season in a textured lemon-wrap shirt dress at The Serpentine Gallery Summer Party on Tuesday in London.

The breezy number featured a plunging neckline, a scalloped hem and a gilded-gold waist clasp.

Lori Harvey and Damson Idris at The Serpentine Gallery Summer Party 2023 on June 27 in London Getty Images for the Serpentine

Gold accessories, including an oversize hoop choker and pointed-toe tie-around sandals, completed her vibrant look. Harvey frequently collaborates with stylist Elly Karamoh, who also styles her parents, Steve and Majorie Harvey.

At the soirée, Harvey snapped photos with her boyfriend Damson Idris, who coordinated with her outfit in a gray suit with chunky black boots. Idris is known for his roles in FX’s “Snowfall” and in Prime Video’s “Swarm.”

Lori Harvey and Damson Idris at The Serpentine Gallery Summer Party 2023 on June 27 in London. Daniel Lindegren

Harvey recently turned heads at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, wearing a velvet Peter Dundas gown with a dramatic slouched neckline and sheer skirt fom the designer’s fall 2023 ready-to-wear collection.

The model just starred in Good American‘s denim campaign, modeling the brand’s latest styles. Set in a Western-themed ranch, Harvey channeled her equestrian roots for the shoot.

The Serpentine Gallery Summer Party is an annual event held at the Serpentine art gallery in the Kensington Gardens, which unites stars from the music, art and fashion world. Diane Kruger, Orlando Bloom and Georgia May Jagger were among the guests who attended this year’s event.