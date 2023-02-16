Lori Harvey Takes All-black Dressing to ‘Snowfall’ Premiere in Romantic One-shouldered Gown

Lori Harvey made a stunning arrival to the “Snowfall” final season premiere on Wednesday in Los Angeles, donning a one-shouldered gown by Kwame Adusei.

Lori Harvey at the “Snowfall” final season premiere on Feb. 15 in Los Angeles. Tommaso Boddi for Variety

Harvey’s black dress cinched at the waist and incorporated a simple, chic silhouette. She accessorized with a pair of clear drop earrings, chunky bangles in black and chrome, and black open-toed heels. Harvey worked with her longtime stylist Elly Karamoh on her premiere look. Karamoh has worked with a slew of A-list clients, including Steve and Marjorie Harvey and Ciara, who, to the 2023 Recording Academy Honors, wore a custom Kwame Adusei gown.

Lori Harvey at the “Snowfall” final season premiere on Feb. 15 in Los Angeles. Tommaso Boddi for Variety

The designer, who is known for incorporating timeless aspects into pieces, was a part of last year’s lineup of The Black in Fashion Council Discovery Showrooms during New York Fashion Week: The Shows, in collaboration with IMG.

Lori Harvey and Damson Idris at the “Snowfall” final season premiere on Feb. 15 in Los Angeles. Tommaso Boddi for Variety

For hair, Harvey channeled a movie star look, wearing her black tresses in pin curls with a sleek side part.

The model and socialite attended the premiere alongside her boyfriend, Damson Idris, who stars in the series. Idris kept things dapper in a boxy navy suit with a crisp white button-up. Other stars who attended the premiere include Justine Skye, Tyler the Creator and Amin Joseph. The FX series is debuting its final season this month, after a six-season run that began in 2017. The plot centers around the 1983 crack cocaine epidemic in Los Angeles, when it was in its infancy.

Harvey continues to pursue her respective projects as well. She’s the CEO of her skin care line “Skn by Lh” which offers five products, including the Goji Berry Cleanser, White Tea Toner and the Vitamin C Serum. She has also been making her rounds for this year’s New York Fashion Week, attending the Tory Burch show in a sheer number and opting for a formfitting dress with keyhole cutout details to the Miss Circle New York flagship opening.

The final season of “Snowfall” premieres Tuesday on FX and is available to stream the next day on Hulu.