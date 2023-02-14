×
Louis Vuitton in Talks With Pharrell Williams for Men’s Design Post, According to Reports

Tory Burch RTW Fall 2023

Lil Nas X and Ice Spice Share ‘Secrets’ in the Coach Front Row

Lori Harvey Goes Sheer With Bralette, Miniskirt and Statement Accessories at Tory Burch Front Row for NYFW Fall 2023 Show

The model and socialite joined Maddie Ziegler, Suki Waterhouse and Ashley Graham to view the designer's fall 2023 collection.

Lori Harvey at the Tory Burch fall 2023 New York Fashion Week show on Feb. 13 in New York City.
Tory Burch RTW Fall 2023
Tory Burch RTW Fall 2023
Tory Burch RTW Fall 2023
Tory Burch RTW Fall 2023
Lori Harvey embraced an all-sheer look to the Tory Burch fashion show on Monday in New York. Harvey sat in the front row at the show to view the designer’s fall 2023 collection.

Lori Harvey at the Tory Burch fall 2023 New York Fashion Week show on Feb. 13 in New York City.
Lori Harvey at the Tory Burch fall 2023 New York Fashion Week show on Feb. 13 in New York City. Getty Images for Tory Burch

Harvey wore a sheer beige top over a gray-colored bralette, with an ankle-length sheer skirt. She wore a micro black belt with a square-shaped pouch on her waist, and paired the look with blue heels, a pair of statement green earrings and the brand’s Eleanor bag with a gold chain strap.

Lori Harvey at the Tory Burch fall 2023 New York Fashion Week show on Feb. 13 in New York City.
Lori Harvey at the Tory Burch fall 2023 New York Fashion Week show on Feb. 13 in New York City. Getty Images for Tory Burch

Speaking to WWD, Burch explained her theme of embracing one’s imperfections: “I’m fascinated about how women today have been liberated from a preconceived concept of beauty,” she said. Guests in the front row included Tati Gabrielle, Ashley Graham and Tina Leung. 

Ashley Graham and Lori Harvey at the Tory Burch fall 2023 New York Fashion Week show on Feb. 13 in New York City.
Ashley Graham and Lori Harvey at the Tory Burch fall 2023 New York Fashion Week show on Feb. 13 in New York City. Nina Westervelt/WWD

On Monday, Harvey took to her Instagram to post content about the show. “This collection was all about changing the perception of beauty and femininity and breaking down traditional wardrobes. Chic and Timeless. Bravo! 👏🏾” her caption read.

Harvey continues to make strides in the fashion and beauty industry. The 26-year-old founded her own skin care line, Skn by LH this year. Among the line is a cleanser, toner, serum and eye cream. Announced Monday, the model and entrepreneur was also featured in the newest Kith campaign, for the brand’s women’s spring 2023 collection.

New York Fashion Week showcases designers’ new collections for the following season. The majority of fall 2023 runway shows and presentations taking place are affiliated with NYFW: The Shows. This season’s schedule runs from Feb. 10 to 15. Notable designers on the calendar include Michael Kors, Thom Browne, Tory Burch, Proenza Schouler, Christian Siriano and Coach.

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

