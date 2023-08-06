×
Lourdes Leon Wears Bags as a Bikini for New Dion Lee’s Latest Campaign

Leon produces music under the name Lolahol.

Lourdes Leon for Dion Lee.
Lourdes Leon for Dion Lee. Carlota Guerrero/Dion Lee/Mega

Lourdes Leon clearly got her edgy sense of style from her mother, Madonna. The model and singer dons Dion Lee’s cage chain bags as a bikini in the Australian label’s latest campaign, published Wednesday.

In the same image, Leon pairs her surrealistic swimwear with a pair of thigh-high boots evoking the handbag’s hardware.

Lourdes Leon for Dion Lee. Carlota Guerrero/Dion Lee/Mega

The campaign, photographed by Carlota Guerrero, also depicts Leon dangling off of a leather swing and crying chainlink tears. Leon’s ultra-long pin straight tresses frame her barely-there makeup, which consists of glossy brown shadow and a soft pink lip.

Lourdes Leon for Dion Lee. Carlota Guerrero/Dion Lee/Mega

Leon has previously posed for labels like Marc Jacobs, Burberry and Swarovski. She’s also walked runways for Rihanna’s lingerie line, Savage X Fenty, Mugler and Marine Serre.

Now, Leon is following in her mother’s footsteps as a singer, having dropped her debut track “Lock&Key,” last summer. Under the alias Lolahol, she also released an EP entitled “GO” in November. Leon is currently signed to Chemical X records, an indie label that reps fellow electronic acts Eartheater and Ish Couture.

Lourdes Leon for Dion Lee. Carlota Guerrero/Dion Lee/Mega

Last month, Madonna was hospitalized following a bacterial infection. The singer has since been released and is currently in recovery, though she has officially postponed her upcoming Celebration tour, which was slated to begin this summer.

In a recent Instagram post, Madonna expressed gratitude for her children’s support throughout her illness. “As a mother you can really get caught up In the needs of your children and the seemingly endless giving,” she wrote. “But when the chips were down my children really showed up for me. I saw a side to them I had never seen before. It made all the difference.”

Lourdes Leon Wears Bags as a Bikini for New Dion Lee's Latest Campaign

