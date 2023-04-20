Lourdes Leon Takes Cutout Trend Up a Notch at Mugler x H&M’s Runway Show

Lourdes Leon arrived at the Mugler x H&M’s collaboration fashion show on Wednesday in New York, embracing the cutout trend.

Leon wore a black halter-neck jumpsuit with allover cutouts paired with a black coat. She coordinated the look with open-toe-heeled black sandals. Leon’s jumpsuit was part of Mugler x H&M’s collection.

Lourdes Leon attends Mugler x H&M’s runway show. Getty Images

The cutout trend has been popular on the red carpet this year. At the 2023 WNBA Draft on April 10, Zia Cooke wore a black cutout dress with Chanel earrings as she took to the stage to celebrate getting drafted by the Los Angeles Sparks. On Saturday, actress Rachel McAdams wore a red cutout dress from Victoria Beckham to attend the premiere of her new movie “Are You There God? It’s Me Margaret.”

Lourdes Leon attends Mugler x H&M’s runway show. Getty Images

At a press conference on Wednesday in New York, H&M and Mugler revealed details of the highly anticipated collaboration. The collection includes apparel, menswear, accessories and jewelry, and will be available online and in 120 H&M stores worldwide on May 11. Price points for the collection range from $49.99 to $749.

The Mugler brand was founded by the late Thierry Mugler in 1974 and was a major force in the ’80s and early ’90s. The brand has been making news in recent years, with celebrities wearing vintage pieces under its creative director Casey Cadwallader, who has been in the position since 2017.

H&M celebrated its upcoming designer collaboration with Mugler with a fashion show in New York Wednesday night. The Park Avenue Armory occasion featured Irina Shayk, Precious Lee and Eva Herzigova wearing Casey Cadwallader’s new designs on the runway, complete with performances by Shygirl, Amaare and Eartheater. Guests included Pamela Anderson, Charli XCX and Chloe Sevigny.