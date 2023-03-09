×
Lucy Liu Shines in Saiid Kobeisy Minidress at ‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’ Toronto Premiere

The actress is on a press tour promoting the film, which will be released on March 17.

TORONTO, ONTARIO - MARCH 08: Lucy Liu attends the special screening of "Shazam! Fury Of The Gods" on March 08, 2023 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Robert Okine/Getty Images)
Lucy Liu attends the special screening of "Shazam! Fury of the Gods" on March 8 in Toronto. Getty Images

Lucy Liu arrived at the Toronto premiere of “Shazam! Fury of the Gods” on Wednesday, in a one-shouldered, foliage-inspired dress from Saiid Kobeisy.

The beige dress was embellished with black, white, orange and pale yellow sequins to create a foliage pattern. Liu wore metallic peep-toe ankle-strap platform heels from Aquazzura, a sequined clutch bag from Jimmy Choo and stud earrings and a statement ring from Centauri Lucy.

TORONTO, ONTARIO - MARCH 08: Lucy Liu attends the special screening of "Shazam! Fury Of The Gods" on March 08, 2023 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Robert Okine/Getty Images)
Lucy Liu attends the special screening of “Shazam! Fury of the Gods” on March 8 in Toronto. Getty Images

To create her look for the Toronto premiere, Liu worked with stylist Sarah Slutsky. Slutsky also works with Rachel Zegler, Grace Currey and Hannah Bronfman.

Liu has been a figure in Hollywood for decades. One of her most popular roles was as Alex in the 2000 “Charlie’s Angels” film and its 2003 sequel “Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle.” She also starred as O-Ren Ishii in 2003’s “Kill Bill: Volume 1” and Joan Watson in the TV series “Elementary,” which ran from 2012 to 2019.

In 2019, Liu starred in the Marc Cherry dark comedy “Why Women Kill” as fashionable socialite Simone Grove. The character would become known for her penchant for luxury fashion, wearing designers including Givenchy, Dior and Alexander McQueen.

Liu starred in Alexander Wang’s December 2021 campaign photographed by Heji Shin. The campaign saw Liu portray a day-in-the-life of a lead character challenging the stereotypical expectation of the Alpha woman navigating her personal and work lives.

TORONTO, ONTARIO - MARCH 08: Zachary Levi and Lucy Liu attends the special screening of "Shazam! Fury Of The Gods" on March 08, 2023 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Robert Okine/Getty Images)
Zachary Levi and Lucy Liu attends the special screening of “Shazam! Fury of the Gods” on March 8 in Toronto. Getty Images

At the Toronto premiere of “Shazam! Fury of the Gods,” Liu was joined by the film’s lead Zachary Levi, who plays the title character.

“Shazam! Fury of the Gods” is a sequel to the 2019 DC film “Shazam!” The sequel stars Zachary Levi returning in the title role, along with Adam Brody, Asher Angel, Rachel Zegler, Meagan Good, Lucy Liu, Djimon Hounsou and Helen Mirren. The film will be released in theaters on March 17.

