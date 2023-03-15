×
Wednesday's Digital Daily: March 15, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Eye

Stars of SXSW

Accessories

Reed Krakoff Begins Reinvention of John Hardy: EXCLUSIVE

Business

Calvin Klein’s Spring Campaign Strips Back to Showcase Confidence

Lucy Liu’s ‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’ Promo Tour Wardrobe Includes Carolina Herrera, Delcore and More

The actress has brought her A-game to the red carpet for the film's promotional tour working with stylist Sarah Slutsky.

Lucy Liu at the U.K. special screening of "Shazam! Fury of the Gods" on March 7 in London.
Lucy Liu at the U.K. special screening of "Shazam! Fury of the Gods" on March 7 in London. Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Lucy Liu’s range as an actress has seen her play characters such as one of Charlie’s Angels, an ’80s socialite in “Why Women Kill” and more. For her latest role as a goddess in “Shazam! Fury of the Gods,” the actress has brought her A-game when it comes to red-carpet fashion.

From power-dressing ensembles for photo calls to glamorous gowns, Liu has delivered a wide range of looks as the movie continues its promotional tour. WWD takes a closer look at some of the actress’s fashion choices from the premieres so far.

Rome

For the Rome premiere of “Shazam! Fury of the Gods” on March 3, Liu wore a high-low floral print pink Carolina Herrera gown with a sunflower yellow tulle trim. She paired the dress with metallic peep-toe platform heels from Aquazzura and matched the pink in the dress with a hot pink satin Roger Vivier clutch. The actress finished accessorizing with jewelry from Mizuki and Vrai.

Related Galleries

"Shazam! Fury of the Gods" premiere in Rome on March 03, 2023.
Lucy Liu at “Shazam! Fury of the Gods” premiere in Rome on March 3. Stefano Costantino / MEGA

London

On March 7, Liu attended the London premiere of the film wearing a canary yellow off-the-shoulder dress from Delcore, Sophia Webster metallic peep-toe ankle strap heels and a yellow satin Jimmy Choo purse. For jewelry, she wore earrings and rings from Centauri Lucy.

Lucy Liu attends the "Shazam! Fury of the Gods" UK Special Screening on March 07, 2023 in London.
Lucy Liu attends the “Shazam! Fury of the Gods” U.K. screening on March 7 in London. Getty Images

Toronto

Liu joined Zachary Levi at the Toronto premiere of “Shazam! Fury of the Gods” on March 8. As the two costars supported each other on the red carpet, Liu wore a one-shouldered, foliage-inspired dress from Saiid Kobeisy. By this point, metallic peep-toe platform heels had become part of her signature red carpet look for the premiere, and she donned a pair from Aquazzura. She accessorized with a sequined clutch bag from Jimmy Choo and stud earrings and a statement ring from Centauri Lucy.

Lucy Liu attends the special screening of "Shazam! Fury Of The Gods" on March 08, 2023 in Toronto.
Lucy Liu attends the special screening of “Shazam! Fury Of The Gods” on March 8 in Toronto. Getty Images

Los Angeles

For the latest “Shazam! Fury of the Gods” premiere in Los Angeles on March 14, Liu wore a custom-made gown from burgeoning New York-based demi-couture designer Andrew Kwon. The fabric was a metallic misty rose gold that was extremely technical in detail — it took four weeks to create. It was pressed and coated a multitude of times on French lace then it was crushed and pulled in different directions. Other details of the dress included a hand-stitched tulle-draped bodice.

Lucy Liu attends the premiere of Warner Bros.' "Shazam 2" on March 14, 2023 in Los Angeles.
Lucy Liu attends the premiere of Warner Bros.’ “Shazam: Fury of the Gods” on March 14 in Los Angeles. Getty Images

In a statement, designer Andrew Kwon shared his admiration of Liu, saying, “Lucy has been one of my biggest inspirations growing up. I’ve always been a watcher of Hollywood and the big screen, but to be honest — there weren’t so many people that looked like me.”

He added, “I’m proud and honored to be able to dress someone that’s been a muse to me for so many years.”

For all her press tour looks, Liu has worked with stylist Sarah Slutsky. On dressing Liu, Slutsky said, “The focus of the tour looks was energetic, playful and optimism — the film has a beautiful theme about family and supporting one another so we wanted these looks to be bright and fun, while lending a positive outlook to the future.”

“Shazam! Fury of the Gods” is a sequel to the 2019 DC film “Shazam!” The action-adventure stars Zachary Levi returning in the title role, along with Adam Brody, Asher Angel, Rachel Zegler, Meagan Good, Liu, Djimon Hounsou and Helen Mirren. The film will be released in theaters on March 17.

