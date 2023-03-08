Lucy Liu Glows in Yellow Corset Top and Slit Skirt at ‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’ U.K. Screening

Lucy Liu made a bright arrival at the screening of “Shazam! Fury of the Gods” on Tuesday in London.

Lucy Liu at the U.K. special screening of “Shazam! Fury of the Gods” on March 7 in London. Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images f

The seasoned actress looked to Del Core, wearing a canary yellow ensemble from the brand’s spring 2023 ready-to-wear collection. The outfit featured a corset top with sheer panels and an asymmetric voluminous off-the-shoulder neckline, with a thigh-high slit and a dramatic side train. Sophia Webster gold heels with a peep-toe completed her ensemble.

Liu collaborated with stylist Sarah Slutsky Tooley for the red-carpet screening. Tooley also outfitted Rachel Zegler for the event.

Del Cora’s spring 2023 collection included “clothes that can be spotted from afar.”

“Drama, and helping clients stand out onstage, or the red carpet, is Del Core’s specialty,” WWD wrote in the review of the collection.

Liu was joined by other stars to celebrate the screening, including her costars for the film. The award-winning actress has made a number of appearances to promote the upcoming film, also showcasing her fashion. To the movie’s trailer at Comic-Con in 2022, she went fiery-orange in a sheer lace top and voluminous skirt from Zuhair Murad’s pre-fall 2022 collection. She appeared in Alexander Wang’s December/January campaign in 2021, photographed in a vibrant green slip-like gown with matching pointed-toe pumps while laying on the roof of a yellow taxi. WWD reported that the ads were intended to tell the story of an Asian woman who exemplifies power and excellence.

“Shazam! Fury of the Gods” is a sequel to the 2019 DC film “Shazam!” The sequel stars Zachary Levi returning in the title role, along with Adam Brody, Asher Angel, Rachel Zegler, Meagan Good, Liu, Djimon Hounsou and Helen Mirren. The film will be released in theaters on March 17.