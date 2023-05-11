×
Luke Combs’ Wife Nicole Combs and More Pregnant Stars Highlight Baby Bumps With Edgy and Sparkling Twists on Maternity Dressing at ACM Awards 2023

This year's red carpet was filled with many women showing off their baby bumps.

acm awards 2023 red carpet looks, pregnant, baby bump, (L-R) pregnant Nicole Combs and Luke Combs wife, pregnant Kristen Davis and Jordan Davis wife, and pregnant wife Renee Blair and Jordan Schmidt, on May 11 at the 2023 ACM Awards.
Nicole Kidman at the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards from Ford Center at The Star on May 11, 2023 in Frisco, Texas.
Lainey Wilson at the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards from Ford Center at The Star on May 11, 2023 in Frisco, Texas.
Mickey Guyton at the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards from Ford Center at The Star on May 11, 2023 in Frisco, Texas.
Gabby Barrett at the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards from Ford Center at The Star on May 11, 2023 in Frisco, Texas.
The 2023 Academy of Country Music Awards red carpet was not only an opportunity for country music stars to show off their best in evening-wear, but also for many musicians and their wives to showcase their baby bumps.

This year’s red carpet was filled with maternity style as mothers-to-be showcased how to do an awards show when you are expecting. WWD has rounded up the maternity looks from this year’s ACM Awards red carpet.

Nicole Combs

FRISCO, TEXAS - MAY 11: (L-R) Nicole Combs and Luke Combs attend the 58th Academy Of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center at The Star on May 11, 2023 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
Nicole Combs and Luke Combs attend the 58th Academy Of Country Music Awards on May 11 in Frisco, Texas. Getty Images

Country music star Luke Combs and his wife Nicole Combs took to the red carpet, with Nicole showcasing her baby bump in a shimmering champagne-colored 1920s flapper-inspired Oscar de la Renta dress. It was complete with shimmering long tassel detailing on the hemline of the skirt.

She coordinated the dress with strappy glittering open-toe heeled sandals from Christian Louboutin and accessorized with Elizabeth Cole jewelry.

Luke wore a custom windowpane check blazer and a black shirt from Eric Adler, paired with black jeans from Joe’s Jeans and custom black boots from M.L. Eddy, as he appeared a proud dad-to-be holding his wife’s pregnant belly on the red carpet. The couple was styled by Katy Robbins.

“We knew this was the dress the moment we got all 50 hook and eyes done up in the back,” Robbins said. “It showed off her 6-month baby bump without looking like a full on body con dress. The dress gives both old Hollywood vibes while still hinting at country music with the fringe details. She’s glowing and all the sparkles just accentuate that.”

Kristen Davis

pregnant, baby bump, acm awards 2023 red carpet, FRISCO, TEXAS - MAY 11: (L-R) Jordan Davis and Kristen Davis attend the 58th Academy Of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center at The Star on May 11, 2023 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
Jordan Davis and Kristen Davis attend the 58th Academy Of Country Music Awards on May 11 in Frisco, Texas. Getty Images

Country music singer Jordan Davis is about to welcome his third child with his wife Kristen Davis, who walked the red carpet alongside him in a shimmering champagne sequin cowl neck dress. Fringe detail was featured below her baby bump. She accessorized the maternity look with a feather trim clutch bag.

Kimberly Perry

pregnant, baby bump, acm awards 2023 red carpet, FRISCO, TEXAS - MAY 11: (L-R) Kimberly Perry and Johnny Costello attend the 58th Academy Of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center at The Star on May 11, 2023 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
Kimberly Perry and Johnny Costello attend the 58th Academy Of Country Music Awards on May 11 in Frisco, Texas. Getty Images

Singer Kimberly Perry and her husband Johnny Costello graced the red carpet, as the pregnant star showed off her baby bump. The couple’s due date is August. For her maternity red carpet style, Perry wore a black dress with cutout details and a cape accented by glittering chainlink-style ovals around her baby bump and cape. She coordinated the dress with black platform ankle-strap heels.

Sarati Callahan

pregnant, baby bump, acm awards 2023 red carpet, FRISCO, TEXAS - MAY 11:(L-R) Jesse Callahan and Sarati attend the 58th Academy Of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center at The Star on May 11, 2023 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Theo Wargo/WireImage)
Jesse Callahan and Sarati Callahan attend the 58th Academy Of Country Music Awards on May 11, 2023 in Frisco, Texas. Getty Images

Media personality Sarati Callahan donned a Barbiecore-pink sequin dress to attend this year’s ACM Awards. The pregnant star accessorized with nude sandals. The dress emphasized her baby bump as she stood alongside her husband, who wore a rust-colored suit and mahogany shoes.

Caitlyn Smith

pregnant, baby bump, acm awards 2023 red carpet, Caitlyn Smith attends the 58th Academy Of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center at The Star on May 11, 2023 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
Caitlyn Smith attends the 58th Academy Of Country Music Awards on May 11 in Frisco, Texas. Getty Images

Singer-songwriter Caitlyn Smith wore a geometric-print sequin gold and white dress as she showcased her baby bump on the red carpet. The pregnant musician opted for a more comfortable approach to heightening footwear, wearing a pair of metallic gold wedge sandals.

Renee Blair

pregnant, baby bump, acm awards 2023 red carpet, FRISCO, TEXAS - MAY 11: (L-R) Jordan Schmidt and Renee Blair attend the 58th Academy Of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center at The Star on May 11, 2023 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
Jordan Schmidt and Renee Blair attend the 58th Academy Of Country Music Awards on May 11 in Frisco, Texas. Getty Images

Singer and songwriter couple Jordan Schmidt and Renee Blair walked the red carpet, with Blair in a black body-con dress with matching gloves. The form-fitting dress featured gold accents and also showcased her baby bump.

