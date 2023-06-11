Lupita Nyong’o Suits Up in Black Velvet Ensemble With Custom Misha Japanwala Breastplate at the 2023 Tony Awards

Lupita Nyong’o attended the Tony Awards on Sunday in New York City.

The actress paired a black velvet suit jacket and trousers with a metallic custom-made piece by Pakistani artist Misha Japanwala.

“Honored, humbled, strengthened and energized to don this breastplate created by @mishajapanwala, which she cast and molded of my body,” Nyong’o wrote on Instagram.

Lupita Nyong’o at the 76th Tony Awards held on June 11 in New York City. Steve Eichner for WWD

Nyong’o accessorized with a Venezia box clutch by The Bella Rosa Collection. She also added on geometric silver rings and large diamond stud earrings.

The actress was assisted by her longtime stylist, Micaela Erlanger, who also dresses stars like Anya Taylor-Joy, Olivia Culpo and Maddie Ziegler.

For makeup, Nyong’o wore a red lip and black eyeshadow. Her shaved head revealed an intricate henna tattoo by artist Sabeen Marghoob.

Lupita Nyong’o at the 76th Tony Awards held on June 11 in New York City. Steve Eichner for WWD

While she’s never won a Tony, Nyong’o was previously nominated for Lead Actress in a Play in 2016. She was recognized for her performance in Danai Gurira’s “Eclipsed.”

The Tony Awards have celebrated theater excellence since 1947. Held in New York, the annual ceremony honors the best plays and musicals of the year, including the stars and crew who bring them to life. The 76th annual Tonys occur on June 11 at the United Palace, with Oscar-winner Ariana DeBose taking on hosting duties for a second time. The evening’s top nominees include “Some Like It Hot,” “& Juliet” and “Shucked.”