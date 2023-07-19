Madame Tussauds Reveals Jennifer Lopez’s New Wax Figure Inspired by Her 2020 Super Bowl Halftime Show Versace Look

While waiting for the 2023 release of her ninth studio album “This Is Me…Now,” Jennifer Lopez fans will be able to view the pop star up close, sort of, thanks to Madame Tussauds‘ newest addition. Unveiled on Wednesday at the company’s Time Square location in New York City, Lopez’s new wax figure is inspired by her performance at the 2020 Super Bowl Halftime show, which she did in collaboration with Shakira.

Jennifer Lopez ’s figure at Madame Tussauds New York City. Courtesy of Madame Tussauds

“JLo is a New York icon and her Super Bowl performance is a spectacular moment in time that is worthy of memorializing with a new wax figure in her home city,” Joerg Hanel, the general manager of Madame Tussauds New York, said in a press release. “Our Time Square location is the perfect venue to immortalize this Bronx-born, award-winning multihyphenate after her ‘visit’ to her home borough.”

Lopez’s wax figurine is dressed in a recreation of her opening look for the 2020 Super Bowl: a studded vest, a pink skirt and edgy black chaps. Collaborating with her stylist Rob Zangardi for the actual performance, Lopez wore Versace, including a leather vest, a high-slit scalloped skirt and shattered-silver fingerless gloves.

Jennifer Lopez performing at the 2020 Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime show on Feb. 2 in Miami. Getty Images

The wax figure is also sitting atop a replica of the Empire State Building-inspired pole Lopez was perched on in the Super Bowl performance. According to Madame Tussauds, the creation of the wax figure took 20 artists and around six months to complete.

Jennifer Lopez’ wax figure will be on display at Madame Tussauds beginning Friday.