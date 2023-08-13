Maddie Ziegler Puts Sophisticated Spin on Boho Style in Alberta Ferretti Beaded Crop Top and Leather Pants at Variety’s Power of Young Hollywood Event

Maddie Ziegler attended Variety’s Power of Young Hollywood Event in Los Angeles on Thursday.

The dancer and actress wore an Alberta Ferretti ensemble consisting of a beaded mesh crop top and low-rise burgundy leather pants. Ziegler completed her look with jewelry by Walters Faith and Melinda Maria, as well as a pair of black point-toe pumps.

Maddie Ziegler at Variety ’s Power of Young Hollywood event on Aug. 10 in Los Angeles. Gilbert Flores for Variety

Ziegler was assisted by stylist Siena Montesano, whose other celebrity clients include singer Charlotte Lawrence and actress Chiara Aurelia.

Hairdresser Clayton Hawkins styled Ziegler’s dark brown hair in flowing waves, while makeup artist Leah Darcy gave her a brown smokey eye and nude lips.

Ziegler, who got her start on the reality show “Dance Moms,” has since added acting to her resume. After appearing in Steven Spielberg’s 2021 adaptation of “West Side Story,” she now leads the coming-of-age flick “Bloody Hell,” which premiered at South by Southwest in March. Ziegler plays a woman with a rare disorder called Müllerian agenesis syndrome in the new dramedy.

Maddie Ziegler at Variety’s Power of Young Hollywood event on Aug. 10 in Los Angeles. Gilbert Flores for Variety

Ziegler has also made waves in the fashion world, booking ad campaigns with Rag & Bone, Hugo by Hugo Boss and Tiffany & Co.

Ziegler and her younger sister, Mackenzie, front American Eagle’s back to school campaign this year, which features a collection of clothing they both designed. The new ’90s-inspired line includes jeans, dresses and outerwear.

Variety’s Power of Young Hollywood event spotlights the publication’s annual Young Hollywood Issue and its Young Hollywood Impact List. The Impact List profiles top young actors, musicians and content creators in the entertainment industry. This year’s event was presented by For the Music. Honorees included Sydney Sweeney, Noah Schnapp and Steve Lacy.