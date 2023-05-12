×
Friday's Digital Daily: May 12, 2023

Maddie Ziegler Pairs Preppy Checkered Miu Miu Skirt Set With White Bralette to Elle Hollywood Rising Stars 2023

The actress joined other stars at the event including Tyler James Williams, Storm Reid and Jasmin Savoy Brown.

Maddie Ziegler at the Elle Hollywood Rising Stars 2023 on May 11 in Los Angeles.
Maddie Ziegler at the Elle Hollywood Rising Stars 2023 on May 11 in Los Angeles.

Maddie Ziegler made a case for preppy dressing at the Elle Hollywood Rising Stars event in Los Angeles on Thursday, opting for a Miu Miu look.

Maddie Ziegler at the Elle Hollywood Rising Stars 2023 on May 11 in Los Angeles.
Maddie Ziegler at the Elle Hollywood Rising Stars 2023 on May 11 in Los Angeles.

The dancer wore a red checkered skirt set, which consisted of a blazer with rounded edges and a wrap-around skirt with a gold emblem in the center. A white Miu Miu bra with matching boxers poking out and white pointed-toe pumps completed her ensemble.

Ziegler was styled by Siena Montesano, who also works with Charlotte Lawrence and Chiara Aurelia.

Maddie Ziegler at the Elle Hollywood Rising Stars 2023 on May 11 in Los Angeles.
Maddie Ziegler at the Elle Hollywood Rising Stars 2023 on May 11 in Los Angeles.

The actress had her breakout moment as a dancer, appearing in “Dance Moms” and Sia’s music videos for “Chandelier” and “Elastic Heart.” Ziegler’s next role is in “Bloody Hell,” a coming-of-age film in which she portrays a teen with a rare reproductive condition. Directed by Molly McGlynn, and based on McGlynn’s experience with MRKH Syndrome, the movie premiered at SXSW in March.

Maddie Ziegler at the Elle Hollywood Rising Stars 2023 on May 11 in Los Angeles.
Maddie Ziegler at the Elle Hollywood Rising Stars 2023 on May 11 in Los Angeles.

Ziegler also has been showcasing more of her signature style. At the Giambattista Valli Paris Fashion Week show in March, she wore a scalloped lime green skirt set with a leaf pattern, coordinating the look with fuzzy pink sandals. To the Michael Kors Collection fall 2023 show in February, she wore a green power suit with a bralette underneath.

Elle Hollywood Rising Stars honored young entertainers. It coordinated with the magazine’s selected Rising Hollywood Class of 2023 issue, which includes Tyler James Williams, Storm Reid, Jasmin Savoy Brown and Madison Bailey.

Getting Ready with Kerry Washington & Michael Kors

Getting Ready with Kerry Washington & Michael Kors

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

