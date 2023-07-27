×
Maddie Ziegler Updates Summer Style in Black Jersey Bralette and Beige Midi Skirt at Miu Miu’s Summer Club Event

Ziegler attended the summer party among a slew of other celebrities, including Gigi Hadid and Zaya Wade.

Maddie Ziegler at the Miu Miu Summer Club on July 26 in Malibu, California.
Maddie Ziegler Coordinates Bralette and Skirt at Miu Miu's Summer Party
Maddie Ziegler attended Miu Miu’s Summer Club event on Wednesday in Malibu, California, wearing the Italian brand from head to toe. The actress donned a black jersey bralette top and a contrasting beige midi skirt. Adding a beachwear-inspired touch, the star toted the Miu Miu Wander Wicker handbag, which features included a woven finish. She completed the look with black strappy sandals.

Maddie Ziegler at the Miu Miu Summer Club on July 26 in Malibu, California.
Maddie Ziegler at the Miu Miu Summer Club on July 26 in Malibu, California. Michael Buckner for WWD

When it comes to creating her looks, Ziegler usually collaborates with stylist Siena Montesano, whose clients include Charlotte Lawrence and Ariana Greenblatt.

This isn’t the first time Ziegler has worn Miu Miu. In May, to Elle’s Hollywood Rising Stars event, the star wore a tweed Miu Miu blazer and micro-pleated skirt. She added a white Miu Miu bra and boxer underneath.

Maddie Ziegler at the Miu Miu Summer Club on July 26 in Malibu, California.
Maddie Ziegler at the Miu Miu Summer Club on July 26 in Malibu, California. Michael Buckner for WWD

On Thursday, WWD reported on American Eagle launching an exclusive collection with the two Ziegler sisters, called AE x Maddie & Kenzie.

“AE jeans are the number-one brand for women of all ages and men in our core demographic and we are excited to unleash our denim domination for back-to-school,” Jennifer Foyle, president and executive creative director of AE and Aerie, told WWD in July. “The socially connected Ziegler sisters and their personal approach to styling represent a genuine connection to our customer community, providing the inspiration to incorporate AE jeans into any outfit, for any occasion.”

Maddie Ziegler Coordinates Bralette and Skirt at Miu Miu's Summer Party

