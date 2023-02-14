Maddie Ziegler Embraces Pastel Tones in Sheer Dress at Tory Burch NYFW Fall 2023 Show

Maddie Ziegler attended the Tory Burch fall 2023 fashion show on Monday in New York in a pastel-themed ensemble.

Maddie Ziegler at the Tory Burch fall 2023 show on Feb. 13 in New York. Nina Westervelt for WWD

To view the designer’s latest ready-to-wear-collection, Ziegler sat in the front row wearing a sheer purple maxidress with a delicate lace bralette underneath, under a cream-colored miniskirt with ruched detailing. Hair blue-white trenchcoat acted more as a train than a jacket, as she half-wore it over her arms.

She accessorized with a pair of abstract twisted gold earrings, a baby blue baguette bag with a silver chain by the designer and nude heels with a diamond-shaped chrome detailing on the toe. When it came to makeup, she opted for a cherry red lip, bright blush and a touch of light purple eye shadow. Ziegler usually collaborates with Siena Montesano on her looks.

Maddie Ziegler at the Tory Burch fall 2023 show on Feb. 13 in New York. Nina Westervelt for WWD

Tory Burch’s runway show took place on Feb. 13 as part of New York Fashion Week’s fall 2023 calendar. The designer spoke to WWD about the collection, which consisted of mesh sleeveless satin tops, slouchy pants and silky shirts. The theme centered around embracing one’s imperfections. “I’m fascinated about how women today have been liberated from a preconceived concept of beauty,” she told WWD during a preview. Guests on the front row included Tati Gabrielle, Lori Harvey, Ashley Graham and Tina Leung.

Maddie Ziegler at the Tory Burch fall 2023 show on Feb. 13 in New York. Nina Westervelt for WWD

Ziegler continues to stay busy in the fashion and beauty industry. Last year, she collaborated with Morphe 2 to create Changement, a makeup collection that took inspiration from her own evolution. She dropped her latest Fabletics that same year, which consisted of extraterrestrial-themed athleisure.

New York Fashion Week showcases designers’ new collections for the following season. The majority of fall 2023 runway shows and presentations taking place are affiliated with NYFW: The Shows. This season’s schedule runs from Feb. 10 to 15. Notable designers on the calendar include Michael Kors, Thom Browne, Tory Burch, Proenza Schouler, Christian Siriano and Coach.