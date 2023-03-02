Madelaine Petsch Updates Preppy Style in Pink Tweed Skirt With Distressed Hem at Givenchy’s Fall 2023 Paris Fashion Week Show

Madelaine Petsch arrived at the Givenchy runway show on Thursday in Paris in a pink crop jacket and slit skirt, both in a coordinating checkered tweed pattern. The set featured raw-edge details and a shimmering silver and white border on the jacket pockets and skirt hem.

Madelaine Petsch at the Givenchy women’s ready-to-wear fall 2023 fashion show on Thursday in Paris. Getty Images

Underneath, she wore a sheer mock neck top. White strappy, pointed-toe pumps, a minimalist teal purse and white circular earrings completed the look.

Petsch attended the runway show with a number of other A-list guests, including Kathryn Newton, Toni Garrn, Camille Razat, Jessica Wang and Jared Leto. According to WWD, the collection included “lustrous cashmeres and soigné tuxedo satins.”

“Everything has an ease to it. You know, it still has a strong shoulder and silhouette, but you can just throw it on,” Matthew M. Williams, the brand’s creative director told WWD backstage. “There’s a comfort to the double-face cashmere. And lots of different body types can wear these silhouettes.”

Petsch is widely known for her portrayal as Cheryl Blossom in CW’s “Riverdale.” She stars in the series, whose cast is based on the characters in the Archie Comics, alongside KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes and Cole Sprouse. The seventh and final season of the show is set to premiere March 29 on The CW.

Paris Fashion Week previews upcoming fashion collections with runway shows and presentations in Paris. Held from Feb. 27 to March 7, the fall 2023 schedule spotlights new collections from labels including Chanel, Dior, Chloé, Miu Miu and Louis Vuitton. This season will notably include Harris Reed’s debut collection for Nina Ricci, Schiaparelli’s first ready-to-wear show and mark the first Vivienne Westwood fashion show since the designer’s passing in December last year.