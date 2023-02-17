×
Madelyn Cline Masters Party Dressing in Sparkling Blue Dress at Netflix’s ‘Outer Banks’ Season Three Premiere

The actress attended the premiere of the new season of the Netflix series, which comes to the platform on Thursday.

Madelyn Cline at the premiere of "Outer Banks" season 3 on Feb. 16 in Los Angeles.
Madelyn Cline at the premiere of "Outer Banks" season three on Feb. 16 in Los Angeles. Gilbert Flores for Variety

Madelyn Cline embraced a party-inspired look for the premiere of “Outer Banks” in Los Angeles on Thursday. Cline wore a Stella McCartney crystal embellished dress in pale blue.

Madelyn Cline at the premiere of "Outer Banks" season 3 on Feb. 16 in Los Angeles.
Madelyn Cline at the premiere of “Outer Banks” season 3 on Feb. 16 in Los Angeles. Gilbert Flores for Variety

Cline’s gown had a form fit, almost like a slip with a slight see-through effect. It was covered in blue crystals, which sparkled as the actress moved throughout the red-carpet event. She worked with fashion stylist Mimi Cuttrell on her look. The gown was from the designer’s summer 2023 collection.

Madelyn Cline at the premiere of "Outer Banks" season 3 on Feb. 16 in Los Angeles.
Madelyn Cline at the premiere of “Outer Banks” season 3 on Feb. 16 in Los Angeles. Gilbert Flores for Variety

Cline styled her highlighted-blonde tresses into a long bob. For accessories, she accented her look with silver and white midi rings. Cline completed her look with a pair of strappy sandals. She opted for a shimmering makeup look with a touch of white eye shadow in the corners of her lids, a glossy light pink lip and a touch of rose blush.

Madelyn Cline at the premiere of "Outer Banks" season 3 on Feb. 16 in Los Angeles.
Madelyn Cline at the premiere of “Outer Banks” season 3 on Feb. 16 in Los Angeles. Gilbert Flores for Variety

Cline has made many appearances recently in advance of the premiere. To celebrate Tag Heuer’s Westfield Century City Opening earlier this month, she embraced power dressing in a gray Stella McCartney suit and wore a diamond-encrusted watch from the brand. While appearing on an episode of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” she wore a green Alexandre Vauthier gown. Cline also starred in “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,” which saw a 2022 release with Kathryn Hahn, Daniel Craig, Kate Hudson and Janelle Monáe as cast members.

“Outer Banks” season three premieres on Netflix on Thursday. The series centers around a teenager who enlists his best friends to hunt for treasure. The trailer for the new season sees the main characters returning, now on a quest to find El Dorado, the city of lost gold. The trailer also shows many high-stakes moments, from relationships to a long-lost father-son reunion. Season three of “Outer Banks” stars Madelyn Cline, Chase Stokes and Madison Bailey.

