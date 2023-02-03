×
Madelyn Cline Does Power Suiting for Tag Heuer’s Westfield Century City Opening

The actress wore one of the brand's diamond-encrusted watches to accessorize for the event.

Madelyn Cline
Madelyn Cline at Tag Heuer Westfield Century City boutique opening on Feb. 2. Jason Sean Weiss/BFA.com

Madelyn Cline arrived at Westfield Century City boutique in Los Angeles on Thursday, giving her spin on power dressing.

Cline arrived at the mall to help Tag Heuer celebrate the grand opening of its Westfield Century boutique. In honor of the event, Cline wore a gray double-breasted suit by Stella McCartney. Underneath the blazer, she wore gold chains. She accessorized her look with gold hoop earrings, and a Tag Heuer Carrera watch adorned in a diamond-paved, rose gold and steel design. The 29-mm timepiece is set with more than 700 diamonds for a total of 3.9 carats and complete with a mother-of-pearl dial.

Madelyn Cline
Madelyn Cline at Tag Heuer Westfield Century City boutique opening on Feb. 2. Jason Sean Weiss/BFA.com

To create her look for the event, Cline worked with her stylist Mimi Cuttrell. Cuttrell has also dressed the actress in Givenchy, Guest in Residence and Victoria Beckham. The stylist also works with Dixie D’Amelio, Maude Apatow and Gigi Hadid.

For makeup, Cline went for an evening-ready look featuring a glossy pink lip, blush, heavy mascara and earth-tone eye shadow. For hair she went for a coiffed short style slicked to one side.

Madelyn Cline
Madelyn Cline at Tag Heuer Westfield Century City boutique opening on Feb. 2. Jason Sean Weiss/BFA.com

The Carrera remains one of Tag Heuer’s most celebrated timepieces. In November, during Miami Art Basel, the brand celebrated the release of its limited-edition Carrera x Porsche RS 2.7 timepieces with a cocktail party in Miami’s Design District.

Cline’s outfit carried her throughout another public appearance that day, as she also attended Adidas x Stella McCartney’s celebratory event for the spring season collection. McCartney’s partnership with Adidas has gone on for 18 years.

In addition to helping brands celebrate their store openings and product launches, this is also a big month for Cline. Season 3 of the actress’ hit Netflix series “Outerbanks” returns on Feb. 23. In addition to Cline, Season 3 also stars Chase Stokes, Madison Bailey and Jonathan Daviss.

