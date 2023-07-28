Madison Bailey Brings Edgy Y2K Style in Ribbed Top and Distressed Denim to Diesel’s Fall 2023 Collection Launch at Fwrd’s Pop-up Store

Madison Bailey brought edgy Y2K style to Diesel‘s party on Thursday in Los Angeles, choosing a gray-themed color palette. For the event, which celebrated the brand’s fall 2023 collection launch at Fwrd’s pop-up store, the actress wore Diesel’s M-Arjory ribbed top with an oval “D” plaque in the center and a pair of 1996 D-Sire L.32 trousers.

Madison Bailey at the Diesel VIP cocktail event on July 27 in Los Angeles. Marc Patrick/BFA.com

To heighten her Y2K-inspired look, Bailey added bold black eyeliner and pinned her brown highlighted tresses up into a messy updo.

Accompanying the star to the event was her girlfriend, Mariah Linney, who coordinated with Bailey in Diesel s-Mac-22-A-label-print bowling shirt from the brand’s menswear collection. For a touch of streetwear, she added a red snapback cap.

Madison Bailey and Mariah Linney at the Diesel VIP cocktail event on July 27 in Los Angeles. Marc Patrick/BFA.com

Bailey and Linney have delivered many coordinating looks while attending red-carpet events. For Elle’s Hollywood Rising Stars Party in May, Bailey went vibrant in a Ralph Lauren high-slit gown, while Linney kept things casual in a black “New York” varsity jacket.

In April, at the Los Angeles LGBT Center Gala, Bailey channeled Cinderella in a strapless blue Georges Hobeika gown with tulle additions. Linney wore a classic suit.

Bailey currently stars as Kiara “Kie” Carrera in Netflix’s teen-drama series “Outer Banks.” “There’s something in there for everybody, depending on what you like to watch,” Bailey told WWD about the show in 2021. “As far as the characters go, I feel like that’s the part people fell in love with. The storyline is the main thing, and the show is great in and of itself, but without the characters, without this base friendship — I think people love our friendship and love the idea of these kids supporting each other so strongly and how fun it is. It’s such an escape to watch.”