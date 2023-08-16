Madison Bailey Does Pool Party Style in Green Bikini and Sheer Minidress at Lori Harvey and Revolve’s Yevrah Swim Launch

Madison Bailey attended the Yevrah Swim launch on Tuesday, embracing the pool party theme of the event in a beachwear look. The “Outer Banks” actress arrived in the Chiara cover-up dress by Bananhot Bikinis, which details included feather cuffs, a slit skirt and an open front. Bailey coordinated her sheer look with the Yevrah Capri basic bikini top, which featured gold hardware in the center.

Madison Bailey at the Yevrah Swim launch celebration on Aug. 15 in Los Angeles. Getty Images for REVOLVE

For accessories, the actress slipped on a pair of Juliet woven espadrille wedges by Schutz for some added height and kept things shady with wide-frame sunglasses.

Bailey was among the many celebrities who came out to the celebration to support Lori Harvey’s Yevrah swimwear line, which was launched on Aug. 8 in partnership with Revolve. Normani, Christine Chiu and Winnie Harlow were also in attendance.

Bailey went rather edgy to Diesel’s fall 2023 collection launch at Fwrd’s pop-up store in July. For the occasion, sher wore a gray ribbed top with a “D” plaque in the middle and a pair of 1996 D-Sire L.32 trousers with ripped detail.

In 2022, the star also wore white to Tom Ford’s spring 2023 ready-to-wear fashion show, with her look including a corset-like top with structured paneling and capri-length sweatpants. She elevated the relaxed look with a pair of Tom Ford chain-link detailed heels.

Bailey is widely known for her role as Kiara “Kie” Carrera on Netflix’s “Outer Banks.” Since debuting on the streaming platform in 2020, the teen drama series has gained wide acclaim, with Madelyn Cline and Chase Stokes among the other cast members.