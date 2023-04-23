Madison Bailey Channels Mermaidcore Trend in Georges Hobeika for Los Angeles LGBT Center Gala

Madison Bailey attended the Los Angeles LGBT Center Gala on Saturday night in Los Angeles. Held at the Fairmont Century Plaza, the event returned for the first time in four years after it was stalled by the pandemic.

Bailey wore a periwinkle Georges Hobeika mermaid midi dress, which featured a thigh-high slit. The crystal-embellished tulle frock debuted on the runway at Paris fashion week during the Lebanese designer’s fall 2022 presentation.

Madison Bailey attends The Los Angeles LGBT Center Gala on April 22 in Los Angeles. WireImage

Bailey accessorized with jewelry by David Yurman and Nicole Rose, rhinestoned Casadei high-heeled sandals and a white clutch. Bailey was styled by Kyle Kagamida, who also dressed the actress for her appearance at the CMT Music Awards in early April.

Bailey’s highlighted brunette tresses were styled in waves, courtesy of hairdresser Rena Calhoun. The actress’ makeup, which featured pink blush and shimmery eyeshadow, was done by Kendal Fedail.

Bailey’s girlfriend, Mariah Linney, also attended the event. Linney formerly played basketball for the University of North Carolina at Charlotte. Linney and Bailey have been together since 2020.

Mariah Linney and Madison Bailey attend the Los Angeles LGBT Center Gala on April 22 in Los Angeles. Getty Images for Los Angeles LGB

Bailey currently stars in Netflix’s hit teen drama “Outer Banks.” The show’s third season debuted in February, when it was also renewed for a fourth season.

During the gala, Pamela Anderson and Keke Palmer received the Vanguard Award, and the late actor Leslie Jordan was honored with a self-titled award honoring Excellence in the Arts. Jordan, who passed away in October 2022, was the gala’s longtime emcee.

The evening’s guest list also included Adam Lambert, Sarah Hyland and “RuPaul’s Drag Race” alumni like Gigi Goode, Peppermint and Symone. Singer-songwriter Durand Bernarr, to whom Lambert presented the Rising Star Award, also performed at the gala. Reality star Ts Madison took over hosting duties for the evening.

The event raised $1.2 million, with funds going to support the center’s health, cultural and social services. The Los Angeles LGBT Center was founded in 1969 and has over 800 employees.