Madison Beer Channels ‘Clueless’ in Danielle Guizio x Ssense Tartan Skirt Suit for ‘Good Morning America’

Madison Beer visited the “Good Morning America” studio in New York on Monday, appearing on the morning show to promote her upcoming memoir, “The Half of It.”

Beer donned a three-piece skirt suit from Danielle Guizio’s collaboration with luxury e-tailer Ssense, titled the Work Capsule collection. The singer wore a cropped collared waistcoat and pleated micro miniskirt underneath a matching oversized blazer, all in brown tartan.

Madison Beer GC Images

Beer chose black accessories, including Calzedonia tights, vintage Fendi sunglasses, Dr. Martens tassel loafers and a Staud shoulder bag. She also wore a large pair of gold hoop earrings and a thick gold band ring.

The singer opted for bronzed glowy glam — her pink blush and brown eye shadow had a dewy sheen. Beer added a subtle wing and taupe lip liner paired with gloss. Her brunette tresses were done in a middle part and straightened.

On “GMA,” Beer talked about her new book, “The Half of It,” out on Tuesday. In the memoir, she discusses her struggles with mental health. “I just wanted to make someone out there feel less alone,” Beer said.

Madison Beer GC Images

The singer, who was discovered by Justin Bieber at age 12, also opened up about her experience growing up in the music industry. “I was told to put on a brave face and not let anyone know that things get to you,” she explained.

As she’s matured, however, Beer has grown comfortable with letting fans see a more vulnerable side of her. “I want to be transparent with people that it’s OK to take a break,” she said. “It’s OK to be overwhelmed. It’s OK to say ‘no’ and make time for yourself.”

Beer is currently working on her second album. In 2022, she released two promotional singles for the upcoming LP: “Dangerous” and “Showed Me (How I Fell in Love with You).” The singer’s debut album, “Life Support,” was released in 2021.