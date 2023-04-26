Madonna Displays Jean Paul Gaultier Cone Bra, Christian Lacroix Bustier and More From Her Fashion Archives Ahead of ‘Celebration’ World Tour

Pop icon Madonna took to Instagram on Tuesday to share some of her most famous outfits from decades past.

“A trip to my archives is always a nostalgic trip down memory lane,” she wrote. “If I think about my journey through music over the last four decades — how could I not think about all the incredible clothes I got to wear and all the amazing designers I was lucky enough to work with!!”

Beginning this summer, Madonna will embark on a tour across Europe and North America. The Celebration World Tour’s setlist will span four decades of her iconic discography.

From Madonna’s trademark Jean Paul Gaultier cone bra to a dazzling Christian Lacroix bustier, here are all of the legendary looks featured in her recent post.

‘Blond Ambition’ World Tour, 1990

Madonna performing during her “Blond Ambition” world tour in 1990. Getty Images

Gaultier famously designed all of the costumes on Madonna’s “Blond Ambition” world tour, which promoted the singer’s fourth album, “Like a Prayer.” One of Gaultier’s designs was this gold cone bra corset, which features lace-up details in the center of the bodice.

Madonna performing during her “Blond Ambition” world tour in 1990. Getty Images

Although Madonna appeared to display a similar Gaultier cone bra corset in her Instagram post, the original also debuted onstage during her Blond Ambition tour. The pop star wore the satin piece, which features intricate cross-hatching, bow appliqués and a wide belt, over a pair of pin-striped trousers.

Madonna performing during her “Blond Ambition” world tour in 1990. WireImage

Yet another Gaultier item from Madonna’s collection is this satin cage jacket. Onstage, the singer paired it with velvet boy shorts, fishnets, a bowler hat and of course, a matching black cone bra.

‘Re-Invention’ World Tour, 2004

Madonna performing during her “Re-Invention” world tour in 2004. WireImage

Madonna tapped another legendary French couturier, Christian Lacroix, to craft one of the costumes for her 2004 “Re-Invention” tour, which promoted her ninth LP “American Life.” This lilac bustier is covered in blue, purple and gold embellishments of sequins, beads and rhinestones. The piece also features an intricate leaf pattern and ribbon straps. While performing, Madonna paired it with fishnets and lace-up thigh-high boots. The singer rewore the Lacroix bustier for her Roccoco-themed 55th birthday party.