Madonna Adds Edgy Spin to Formal Dressing With Riding Crop at Grammy Awards 2023

The singer introduced Sam Smith and Kim Petras for the performance of their Grammy-winning song "Unholy."

Madonna at the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards held at Crypto.com Arena on February 5, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Lizzo
Taylor Swift
Kim Petras, Sam Smith, Violet Chachki and Gottmikat
Doja Cat
View ALL 69 Photos

Madonna arrived on stage to announce Sam Smith and Kim Petras’s performance of “Unholy” on Sunday in Los Angeles. The legendary pop star wore an unconventional take on formal dressing. 

Madonna wore a black skirt with a structured corset blazer and a ribbon under the bust with a matching pleated floor-length skirt. Underneath the jacket, she wore a formal white shirt with a tie.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: Madonna speaks onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Madonna at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards on Feb. 5 in Los Angeles, California. Getty Images for The Recording A

Madonna coordinated the look with purple platform pumps. She accessorized with cross earrings, several statement rings and fishnet gloves. Most notably, the singer also carried a riding crop. 

For makeup, Madonna went for a glossy rose lip, blush and mascara. She also bleached her eyebrows. For hair, she went for a Princess Leia-inspired braids on the side and two other braids framing her face. 

Addressing the audience, Madonna took a moment to acknowledge going against the grain and causing controversy in music. 

“Here’s what I’ve learned after four decades in music. If they call you shocking, scandalous, troublesome, problematic, provocative or dangerous, you are definitely onto something,” she said. 

Madonna at the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards held at Crypto.com Arena on February 5, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Madonna at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards on Feb. 5 in Los Angeles, California. Christopher Polk for Variety

In addition to presenting at this year’s Grammy Awards, Madonna has an upcoming tour. Last month she announced the dates for Madonna: The Celebration Tour in a video that was a nod to her 1990 film “Truth or Dare.”

The Grammy Awards recognizes outstanding recordings, compositions and musical artists over the past year. Comedian Trevor Noah served as host for the third consecutive year. Some of the nominees included Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar, Adele and Brandi Carlile. 

