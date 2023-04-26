×
Maggie Gyllenhaal Goes Romantic in Black Lace Dior Dress to Brooklyn Artists Ball 2023

The actress and producer attended the art event among other A-list stars, including Swizz Beatz, Antonia Gentry and Tracee Ellis Ross.

Maggie Gyllenhaal at the 2023 Brooklyn Artists Ball on Tuesday in New York City. Getty Images for Dior

Maggie Gyllenhaal embraced a romantic ensemble for the 2023 Brooklyn Artists Ball on Tuesday in New York.

The actress arrived at the art event wearing a black lace dress featuring a botanical-themed pattern and military details along her chest, which mirrored a Hussar jacket. Underneath, she wore a black strapless gown.

To create her look, she worked with stylist Sandra Amador, who has also outfitted Camila Morrone, Sigourney Weaver and Austin Butler.

Swizz Beatz, Antonia Gentry and Tracee Ellis Ross were among the other stars at the ball, which was made possible by Dior.

Gyllenhaal has made all-black dressing a signature style. To the 2022 Gotham Awards in November, she wore a custom Armani Privé dress with architectural-style detailing around the square cutouts on her chest. She arrived at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival in a cream cape and couture gown by Celine. That same year, Gyllenhaal attended Dior’s spring 2023 show alongside her daughter Ramona.

As an actress, Gyllenhaal has starred in a slew of roles, including “Adaptation,” “Nanny McPhee” and “The Dark Knight.” She has also been building her producer credits with “Farnsworth House,” which starred Ralph Fiennes and Elizabeth Debicki.

The Brooklyn Artists Ball is one of the most prominent, fun and inspiring events of the year. This year, the ball was held at the Brooklyn Museum and featured a cocktail reception, legendary gala dinner and high-energy after party.

