Maggie Rogers Suits Up in Nili Lotan for GQ Global Creativity Awards

Maggie Rogers attended the inaugural GQ Global Creativity Awards, wearing a power suit by Nili Lotan. The event was held at the WSA in New York on Thursday.

Rogers wore a tailored black blazer with a matching ruffled shirt underneath. She coordinated the look with pointy-toe black boots.

Maggie Rogers attends GQ ’s Global Creativity Awards. Getty Images

To create her look for the event, Rogers worked with stylist Kat Typaldos, who has been a longtime collaborator of hers. Typaldos dressed the singer in brands such as Sandy Liang, Justine Clenquet and Chanel before.

Rogers’ big break came when she was still a student at New York University. Her song “Alaska” was played for famed singer and producer Pharrell Williams at a masterclass in 2016. A video of Williams listening to the song went viral, resulting in millions of views and hundreds of thousands of plays of her folk album “Blood Ballet.”

Maggie Rogers attends GQ’s Global Creativity Awards on April 6 in New York City. Getty Images

Multiple labels attempted to sign Rogers, and she ultimately negotiated a deal with Capitol Records. In 2019, she was nominated for the Grammy Award for Best New Artist.

In 2022, Rogers appeared on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” to perform her new song “Want Want.” For her performance, the singer wore a cropped white vest by Saint Laurent and high-waisted black trousers by Nili Lotan accessorized with a statement belt.

The GQ Global Creativity Awards celebrates the world’s most inspiring creatives. This year’s honorees included Apple CEO Tim Cook, Donald Glover, Karol G, “Squid Game” actress Hoyeon Jung, electric skateboarder Tyshawn Jones, William Strobeck and fashion designers, Yohji Yamamoto, Grace Wales Bonner and Gaetano Pesce.