Maluma Wears Rainbow Suit at Pharrell Williams’ Louis Vuitton Menswear Debut Collection Show for Spring 2024

Maluma arrived at Louis Vuitton’s spring 2024 menswear show on Tuesday during Paris Men’s Fashion Week, taking a bold and bright approach to style.

The singer wore a Louis Vuitton ensemble, with details including a rainbow plaid shorts suit with an asymmetric statement collar with scalloped shorts. The shorts were held up by a neon green shoelace used as a belt. He coordinated the suit with neutral shoes, namely a pair of black creepers with the Louis Vuitton LV logo on the center as a silver buckle.

Maluma AFP via Getty Images

Maluma accessorized with a necklace made up of small silver dog bones with a pendant of a dog attached to the end.

Maluma is no stranger to French luxury brands. In April 2021, the singer collaborated with Balmain for a limited-edition collection composed of ready-to-wear clothing and sneakers. The collection drew inspiration from “Miami Vice” as well as Maluma’s love of bright colors, a love that was also evident for Louis Vuitton’s spring 2024 menswear show.

Outside of the world of French luxury brands, Maluma is a fan of Italian luxury fashion as well. In June 2022, he starred in Versace’s ad campaign alongside his dog. The campaign came after Maluma walked the brand’s spring 2022 runway show.

Williams, who made arguably one of the highest anticipated debuts of any designer on the Paris Men’s Fashion Week calendar, told WWD in an interview he “is the client” for his version of Louis Vuitton.

Louis Vuitton staged its spring 2024 menswear show on Tuesday in Paris. It marks Williams’ first collection since he was named the label’s creative director of menswear in February. Williams, who first made a name for himself as an artist and music producer, succeeds the late Virgil Abloh.