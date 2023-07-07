×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday’s Digital Daily: July 7, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Birkenstock Interviewing Banks for Potential IPO: Sources

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Kenzo Is Staging Its First Show in China

Beauty

Aesop’s Karl Wederell on New Store in Rome, Next Openings

Margot Robbie Wears Pink Balmain Minidress Inspired by ’90s ‘Earring Magic’ Barbie for Movie Premiere in Mexico

The actress is continuing the press tour for the film in which she plays the title character.

Margot Robbie, Barbie, Mexico City, premiere, Balmain,
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 25: Margot Robbie attends the press junket and photo call For "Barbie" at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 25: (L-R) Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Greta Gerwig, Margot Robbie and America Ferrera attend the press junket and photo call For "Barbie" at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 25: Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie attend the press junket and photo call For "Barbie" at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 25: Ryan Gosling attends the press junket and photo call For "Barbie" at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
View ALL 20 Photos

Margot Robbie attended the Mexico City premiere of her new film “Barbie” on Thursday, channeling inspiration from another Barbie doll.

The actress wore a pink leather minidress with sheer sleeves and a sheer neckline and a corset bodice from Balmain. Robbie’s look was inspired by the “Earring Magic” Barbie doll from the ’90s.

Margot Robbie, Barbie, Mexico City
Margot Robbie poses on the pink carpet for “Barbie” on July 6 in Mexico City. Getty Images

Robbie coordinated the dress with pink Manolo Blahnik pumps and accessorized with a chainlink belt with a star charm attached to it and star earrings.

To create her look for the event, Robbie worked with stylist Andrew Mukamal. They have been working together throughout the ongoing Barbie press tour. Mukamal has dressed her in brands such as Bottega Veneta, Moschino and Versace.

Margot Robbie, Barbie, Mexico City
Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie pose during the pink carpet for “Barbie” on July 6 in Mexico City. Getty Images

Robbie was joined at the Mexico City event by the film’s costar Ryan Gosling, who plays Barbie’s male counterpart Ken in the upcoming movie. For the event, Gosling wore a Gucci custom yellow wool suit with a white cotton tank top and black leather horsebit loafer.

Related Articles

Since the teaser trailer for “Barbie” debuted in the summer of 2022, Barbiecore has swept the fashion industry. Barbiecore fashion is exemplified by all things pink, in addition to other bright colors. By July 2022, the word Barbiecore raked in 17.8 million views on TikTok. At the fashion marketplace ShopStyle, pink spiked in popularity, with searches for the shade up by 66 percent for pencil skirts, 44 percent for dresses, 31 percent for suits and 35 percent for bikinis.

“Barbie,” directed by Gerta Gerwig, debuts in theatres on July 21. In addition to Robbie and Gosling, the movie stars America Ferrera, Issa Rae and Kate McKinnon. The film will see Barbie and Ken travel to the real world and endure the perils of life outside of Barbieland.

Margot Robbie Channels '90s 'Earring Magic' Barbie for Movie Premiere

A Boss Always with Nina Dobrev

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad