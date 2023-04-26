Margot Robbie Nods to Barbie in Pink Gingham Prada Set at CinemaCon 2023

Margot Robbie attended CinemaCon 2023 in Las Vegas on Tuesday to promote her upcoming film “Barbie.” Costars Ryan Gosling and America Ferrera, as well as the film’s director, Greta Gerwig, were also in attendance.

Robbie donned a three-piece gingham Prada set, which included a coat, a bralette top lined with black ribbon and a miniskirt. The actress carried a pink Prada leather purse and wore a pair of open-toe Christian Louboutin mules.

Margot Robbie at CinemaCon on April 25 in Las Vegas. GC Images

Among Robbie’s other accessories were a pair of black cat-eye sunglasses, dangle heart earrings by Gypset and a Chanel anklet. Andrew Mukamal dressed Robbie for the event. The A-list stylist also counts Billie Eilish, Carey Mulligan and Zöe Kravitz as his clients.

Makeup artist Pati Dubroff gave the actress a subtle winged liner, pink blush and lipstick. Her blond tresses were slicked into a side part courtesy of hairdresser Bryce Scarlett.

Margot Robbie at CinemaCon on April 25 in Las Vegas. Getty Images

Robbie’s costar, Gosling, matched the pink theme. The actor, who plays Ken in the film, wore a fuchsia bomber jacket and a T-shirt baring Gerwig’s name in bubbly Barbie font.

Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie at CinemaCon on April 25 in Las Vegas. Getty Images for CinemaCon

Both Robbie’s outfit and footwear were a nod to clothing seen in the “Barbie” trailer. The viral preview has racked up almost 20 million YouTube views.

Viewers were quick to spot references to the 1939 film “The Wizard of Oz” sprinkled throughout the teaser. For example, the gingham beachwear worn by Robbie in the trailer evoked Dorothy Gale’s famous frock. In another scene, a movie theater’s marquee reads “Now Playing: The Wizard of Oz.”

These easter eggs seem to align with the plot of “Barbie,” which sees the famous doll on a journey from Barbieland to the real world.

“Barbie,” which debuts in theaters on July 21, features an ensemble cast including Will Ferrell, Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Emma Mackey, Dua Lipa, Hari Nef, Simu Liu, Ncuti Gatwa and Michael Cera. Gerwig cowrote the film with her longtime partner Noah Baumbach. The couple previously collaborated on the screenplay for the 2012 dramedy “Frances Ha.”