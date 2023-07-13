Margot Robbie Wears Pink Minidress From Turkish British Designer Dilara Findikoglu at ‘Barbie’ London Photo Call

Margot Robbie arrived in London for the VIP photo call for her new film “Barbie” on Wednesday in London, wearing a vibrant pink formfitting corset minidress from Dilara Findikoglu.

She completed her look with pink sandals. To create her look, she worked with stylist Andrew Mukamal, who has been Robbie’s stylist for the ongoing press tour for the movie and has dressed her in brands such as Vivienne Westwood, Versace and Schiaparelli.

Margot Robbie attends the “ Barbie ” VIP photo call on July 12 in London. Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Robbie’s pink look was on par with the Barbiecore trend the film started when the teaser trailer debuted in the summer of 2022. Barbiecore is exemplified by all things pink, including pink hairstyles, pink interior design and a wardrobe full of bright colors.

By the end of July 2022, the word Barbiecore raked in 17.8 million views on TikTok. At the fashion marketplace ShopStyle, the trend soared in popularity, with searches for the shade up by 66 percent for pencil skirts, 44 percent for dresses, 31 percent for suits and 35 percent for bikinis.

While much of Robbie’s looks have been pretty in pink for the press tour, she occasionally has broken away from the color and opted for looks inspired by vintage Barbie dolls. At the Los Angeles premiere for the film, the actress wore a shimmering reproduction of the dress Barbie wore in the 1960s special edition “Solo in the Spotlight” Barbie. The strapless Schiaparelli Haute Couture dress that Robbie wore was embellished with sequins and featured a dramatic tulle flounce adorned with a single red rose. She accessorized with black opera gloves, patent leather sandals and a pink silk mousseline scarf.

“Barbie” sees Mattel’s famous doll on a journey from Barbieland to the real world. The film, which debuts in theaters on July 21, features an ensemble cast including Ryan Gosling, Will Ferrell, Emma Mackey, Dua Lipa, Hari Nef, Simu Liu and Ncuti Gatwa. The movie’s soundtrack is just as star-studded, featuring tracks from Charli XCX, Tame Impala, Ice Spice, Lizzo and Haim.

Director Greta Gerwig cowrote “Barbie” with her longtime partner Noah Baumbach. The couple previously collaborated on the screenplay for their 2012 dramedy “Frances Ha.”