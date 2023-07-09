×
Margot Robbie Gets Dramatic at ‘Barbie’ Premiere in Los Angeles in Schiaparelli Haute Couture ‘Solo in the Spotlight’-inspired Flounce Dress

The actress shimmered in a reproduction of the 1960s Solo in the Spotlight special edition doll.

Margot Robbie at the premiere of "Barbie" held at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 9, 2023 in Los Angeles, California, solo in the spotlight doll
Dua Lipa at the premiere of "Barbie" held at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 9, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie at the premiere of "Barbie" held at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 9, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
FINNEAS and Billie Eilish at the premiere of "Barbie" held at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 9, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Billie Eilish at the premiere of "Barbie" held at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 9, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Margot Robbie made a glamorous arrival on Sunday in Los Angeles for the global premiere of “Barbie.” The actress, who stars in the titular role, wore a shimmering reproduction of the 1960s special edition Solo in the Spotlight Mattel doll.

Margot Robbie at the premiere of "Barbie" held at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 9, 2023 in Los Angeles, California, solo in the spotlight doll
Margot Robbie at the premiere of “Barbie” held at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 9, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Michael Buckner for Variety

The strapless Schiaparelli Haute Couture dress was embellished with sequins and featured a dramatic flounce adorned with a single red rose. She accessorized with black opera gloves, a multi-tiered diamond necklace, diamond earrings, patent leather sandals and a pink silk mousseline scarf.

Robbie amplified the vintage glamour with a splash of red lipstick, side-swept bangs and a ponytail that ended with a demi curl.

Margot Robbie at the premiere of "Barbie" held at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 9, 2023 in Los Angeles, California, solo in the spotlight doll
Margot Robbie at the premiere of “Barbie” held at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 9, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Michael Buckner for Variety

Many of Robbie’s “Barbie” press tour looks have taken inspiration from the popular doll. Last week in Seoul, the actress channeled 1984’s “Day to Night” Barbie in two custom Versace looks, while in late June, Robbie attended a Sydney photocall wearing a black and white striped Hervé Léger dress reminiscent of the original 1959 doll.

Margot Robbie at the premiere of "Barbie" held at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 9, 2023 in Los Angeles, California, solo in the spotlight doll
Margot Robbie at the premiere of “Barbie” held at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 9, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Michael Buckner for Variety

“Barbie” sees Mattel’s famous doll on a journey from Barbieland to the real world.

The film, which debuts in theaters on July 21, features an ensemble cast including Ryan Gosling, Will Ferrell, Emma Mackey, Dua Lipa, Hari Nef, Simu Liu and Ncuti Gatwa. The movie’s soundtrack is just as star-studded, featuring tracks from Charli XCX, Tame Impala, Ice Spice, Lizzo and Haim.

Gerwig cowrote “Barbie” with her longtime partner Noah Baumbach. The couple previously collaborated on the screenplay for their 2012 dramedy “Frances Ha.”

