Margot Robbie’s ‘Barbie’ Worldwide Press Tour Looks Recreate Decades of Mattel Doll Outfits

Margot Robbie has been channeling her latest role off-screen during the press tour for Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie.” The upcoming film, out July 21, sees the titular toy on a journey from Barbieland to the real world.

With help from stylist Andrew Mukamal, Robbie has brought Barbie to life in a series of viral looks. Labels such as Moschino, Valentino and Versace have put their own spin on various iterations of the iconic doll.

Ahead, discover all of the details behind Robbie’s Barbie-inspired ensembles.

Los Angeles photo call

Margot Robbie attends a photo call for “Barbie” on June 25 in Los Angeles. Getty Images

While attending a Los Angeles press event in June, Robbie wore a hot pink Valentino halter dress covered in white polka-dots. Based on a design from the Italian label’s spring 1993 collection, the frock featured a custom tag reading “Margot x Barbie.”

Paired with a yellow Rockstud handbag, the Australian actress was a spitting image of 2015’s “Pink & Fabulous” Barbie. Robbie’s accessories included white Manolo Blahnik pumps and a pearl bracelet by Assael.

“Pink & Fabulous” Barbie Mattel

Sydney photo call

Margot Robbie attends a Sydney photo call for “Barbie” on June 28. Caroline McCredie

Robbie evoked Mattel’s original 1959 doll in a black-and-white striped bandage dress by Hervé Legér. She added on white cat-eye sunglasses by Jaques Marie Mage, as well as a pair of open-toe mules by Manolo Blahnik. Spinelli Kilcollin crafted Robbie’s gold hoop earrings.

The original Barbie dpa/picture alliance via Getty Images

Seoul premiere

Margot Robbie attends the Seoul premiere of “Barbie” on July 2. WireImage

Inspired by 1985’s “Day to Night” Barbie, Robbie wore two custom Versace looks at the Seoul premiere of “Barbie” on Sunday. She first sported a retro skirt suit accessorized with a bedazzled ’80s cell phone clutch by Judith Leiber. Her vibrant ensemble also included a mini Versace La Medusa purse and a white boater hat.

Margot Robbie attends the Seoul premiere of “Barbie” on July 2. Getty Images

Robbie then changed into a sparkling party dress, which featured a tiered skirt and a crystallized bodice with straps baring Versace’s trademark Medusa logo. Robbie carried the same purse, this time in a glittering shade of hot pink.

Custom Manolo Blahnik heels and pink rings by Taffin completed both looks.

“Day to Night” Barbie Mattel

Seoul press conference

Margot Robbie attends a press conference for “Barbie” on July 3 in Seoul. WireImage

Margot Robbie put a whimsical spin on ’60s suiting while attending a press conference for “Barbie” in Seoul on Monday. Her Moschino skirt suit was dotted with crystal embellishments, referencing 1964’s “Sparkling Pink” Barbie.

Robbie’s look included a matching heart-shaped purse and a bow-embellished pillbox hat. She also wore hot pink mules by Manolo Blahnik, completing her ensemble with Tiffany & Co. jewelry.