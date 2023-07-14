×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday’s Digital Daily: July 14, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Dior’s Reprised Shenzhen Show Garners More Than 130 Million Views Online

Fashion

Fall 2024 Couture Trend: Tailoring

Business

Kendra Scott Looks for New Investor

Margot Robbie Closed the ‘Barbie’ Press Tour in Floral Vivienne Westwood Skirt Set Before Actors Strike

The "Barbie" press tour ended on Thursday, hours before the SAG-AFTRA strike.

Margot Robbie at a "Barbie" photocall on July 13 in London.
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 12: Dua Lipa attends The European Premiere Of "Barbie" at Cineworld Leicester Square on July 12, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Lia Toby/Getty Images for Warner Bros. )
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 12: America Ferrera attends the "Barbie" European Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square on July 12, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 12: Margot Robbie attends the "Barbie" European Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square on July 12, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 12: Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie attend the "Barbie" European Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square on July 12, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)
View ALL 26 Photos

Margot Robbie served one last Barbiecore-inspired look before ending the “Barbie” press tour on Thursday. The actress attended the last photo call for Greta Gerwig’s film in London, which happened hours before the SAG-AFTRA strike started.

To the event, Robbie wore another Vivienne Westwood outfit: a floral-pattern corset miniskirt and a matching jacket. The top featured puff sleeves and pink front-tie fastenings and red-bordering, while the bottom was decorated with orb-engraved buttons.

Margot Robbie at a "Barbie" photocall on July 13 in London.
Margot Robbie at a “Barbie” photo call on July 13 in London. Getty Images for Warner Bros.

For an added dash of pink, Robbie accessorized her look with a hair-calf Vivienne Westwood top-handle bag and mary jane-style block heels with matching texturized detail. The actress also wore Vivienne Westwood to the London premiere on Wednesday.

Throughout the “Barbie” press tour, the actress worked with stylist Andrew Mukamal, who dressed her in Balmain, Versace, Emilio Pucci and Bottega Veneta.

Margot Robbie at a "Barbie" photocall on July 13 in London.
Margot Robbie at a “Barbie” photo call on July 13 in London. Getty Images for Warner Bros.

Robbie has been making pink looks her style signature while promoting the upcoming film, which will be released in theaters on July 21. For the film’s European premiere in London on Wednesday, she wore a pink satin Vivienne Westwood gown with a white stole, a recreation of the ’60s Mattel doll “Enchanted Evening.”

Related Articles

The press tour of “Barbie” was planned to include a Berlin and a New York City premiere in the next few days. However, the cast of the film joined the SAG-AFTRA actors’ strike, halting the promotion of the film. “Barbie” held premieres and photo calls in Los Angeles, Sydney, Toronto, Seoul, Mexico City and London.

Margot Robbie at a "Barbie" photocall on July 13 in London.
Margot Robbie at a “Barbie” photo call on July 13 in London. Getty Images for Warner Bros.

“Barbie” sees Mattel’s famous doll on a journey from Barbieland to the real world. The film, which debuts in theaters on July 21, features an ensemble cast including Ryan Gosling, Will Ferrell, Emma Mackey, Dua Lipa, Hari Nef, Simu Liu and Ncuti Gatwa. The movie’s soundtrack is just as star-studded, featuring tracks from Charli XCX, Tame Impala, Ice Spice, Lizzo and Haim.

Gerwig cowrote “Barbie” with her longtime partner Noah Baumbach. The couple previously collaborated on the screenplay for their 2012 dramedy “Frances Ha.” 

Margot Robbie's Last 'Barbie' Press Tour Look Before Actors Strike

A Boss Always with Nina Dobrev

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad