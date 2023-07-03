Margot Robbie Channels ‘Sparkling Pink’ Barbie in Moschino Skirt Suit for Press Conference in Seoul

Margot Robbie put a whimsical spin on ’60s suiting while attending a press conference for “Barbie” in Seoul on Monday, in a a custom Moschino skirt suit covered in crystal embellishments.

The actress paired the look with a matching pillbox hat and heart-shaped purse. She also wore a pair of open-toe mules by Manolo Blahnik, completing her look with jewelry by Tiffany & Co.

Robbie’s ensemble was based on 1964’s “Sparkling Pink” Barbie, according to stylist Andrew Mukamal’s Instagram. Mukamal also counts Billie Eilish, Carey Mulligan and Zöe Kravitz as clients.

Margot Robbie attends a press conference for “Barbie” on July 3 in Seoul. WireImage

Makeup artist Pati Dubroff gave Robbie a hot pink lip and matching blush, while hairdresser Bryce Scarlett curled the ends of her shoulder-length blonde tresses.

Many of Robbie’s “Barbie” press tour looks have taken inspiration from the popular doll.

America Ferrera, Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig attend a press conference for “Barbie” on July 3 in Seoul. WireImage

On Sunday, the actress channeled 1984’s “Day to Night” Barbie in two custom Versace looks, while last week in Sydney, Robbie wore a black and white striped Hervé Léger dress reminiscent of the original 1959 Barbie.

Director Greta Gerwig and Robbie’s costar America Ferrera were also in attendance at the Seoul press conference. Gerwig opted for an all-gray ensemble by Prada, which featured a pleated midi skirt and logo crewneck sweater. Meanwhile, Ferrera sported a black wide-leg leather pantsuit with an alligator belt.

“Barbie” sees Mattel’s famous doll on a “Wizard of Oz”-like journey from Barbieland to the real world.

The film, which debuts in theaters on July 21, features an ensemble cast including Ryan Gosling, Will Ferrell, Emma Mackey, Dua Lipa, Hari Nef, Simu Liu and Ncuti Gatwa. The movie’s soundtrack is just as star-studded, featuring tracks from Charli XCX, Tame Impala, Ice Spice, Lizzo and Haim.

Gerwig co-wrote “Barbie” with her longtime partner Noah Baumbach. The couple previously collaborated on the screenplay for their 2012 dramedy “Frances Ha.”