Margot Robbie Goes From Pink Sweater to Sparkling Minidress for ‘Barbie’ Press Tour in Australia

Margot Robbie headed down under for the Australian leg of the press circuit for her new film “Barbie” on Thursday, embracing the Barbiecore theme.

During a fan event, where she was joined by the movie’s director Greta Gerwig and her costars Issa Rae and America Ferrera, Robbie opted for a vintage Versace ensemble. Her outfit included a cropped pink cable-knit sweater, a metallic pink pleated skirt, purple socks and pastel blue shoes.

Margot Robbie attends a “ Barbie ” fan event on June 30 in Sydney. Getty Images

Later, she attended a “Barbie” celebration party with the rest of the film’s cast. For that occasion, she wore a vintage Versace shimmering pink cocktail dress with clear kitten-heel sandals with crystal trim. Her evening look was from Versace’s fall 1994 couture collection.

Margot Robbie attends the “Barbie” celebration party at the Museum of Contemporary Art on June 30 in Sydney. Getty Images

To create her look for the two Australian press events, the actress worked with stylist Andrew Mukamal, who also works with Hoyeon, Billie Eilish and Channing Tatum. Mukamal has been Robbie’s stylist for the ongoing press tour for the film and has dressed her in brands including Prada, Valentino, Manolo Blahnik and Bottega Veneta.

Robbie’s press tour looks have been pink-centric, in line with the Barbiecore trend the film sparked starting in the summer 2022. Barbiecore stylist is characterized by all things pink as well as other bright colors.

By July 2022, the word Barbiecore received 17.8 million views on TikTok and fashion marketplace ShopStyle saw searches for the color pink surge.

The world of Barbie has sparked many merchandise collaborations, from fast-fashion retailer Boohoo to dental care brand Moon. Mattel has released an exclusive Barbie doll collection with dolls modeled after the film’s core cast. Robbie’s doll, priced at $50, wears the same pink gingham dress the star wears in the film’s trailer.