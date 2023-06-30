×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday’s Digital Daily: June 30, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Thom Browne Is Taking the Couture Stage

Fashion

As Paris Couture Week Grows, Organizers Grapple With Gridlock

Fashion

LGN Louis-Gabriel Nouchi Wins 2023 ANDAM Fashion Award

Margot Robbie Goes From Pink Sweater to Sparkling Minidress for ‘Barbie’ Press Tour in Australia

The Oscar-nominated actress stars as the title character in Greta Gerwig's new film.

Margot Robbie, Bobbie, Sydney Australia
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 25: Margot Robbie attends the press junket and photo call For "Barbie" at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 25: (L-R) Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Greta Gerwig, Margot Robbie and America Ferrera attend the press junket and photo call For "Barbie" at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 25: Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie attend the press junket and photo call For "Barbie" at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 25: Ryan Gosling attends the press junket and photo call For "Barbie" at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
View ALL 20 Photos

Margot Robbie headed down under for the Australian leg of the press circuit for her new film “Barbie” on Thursday, embracing the Barbiecore theme.

During a fan event, where she was joined by the movie’s director Greta Gerwig and her costars Issa Rae and America Ferrera, Robbie opted for a vintage Versace ensemble. Her outfit included a cropped pink cable-knit sweater, a metallic pink pleated skirt, purple socks and pastel blue shoes.

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - JUNE 30: Margot Robbie attends a "Barbie" fan event at Westfield Sydney on June 30, 2023 in Sydney, Australia. "Barbie", directed by Greta Gerwig, stars Margot Robbie, America Ferrera and Issa Rae, and will be released in Australia on July 20 this year. (Photo by James Gourley/Getty Images)
Margot Robbie attends a “Barbie” fan event on June 30 in Sydney. Getty Images

Later, she attended a “Barbie” celebration party with the rest of the film’s cast. For that occasion, she wore a vintage Versace shimmering pink cocktail dress with clear kitten-heel sandals with crystal trim. Her evening look was from Versace’s fall 1994 couture collection.

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - JUNE 30: Margot Robbie attends the "Barbie" Celebration Party at Museum of Contemporary Art on June 30, 2023 in Sydney, Australia. "Barbie", directed by Greta Gerwig, stars Margot Robbie, America Ferrera and Issa Rae, and will be released in Australia on July 20 this year. (Photo by James Gourley/Getty Images)
Margot Robbie attends the “Barbie” celebration party at the Museum of Contemporary Art on June 30 in Sydney. Getty Images

To create her look for the two Australian press events, the actress worked with stylist Andrew Mukamal, who also works with Hoyeon, Billie Eilish and Channing Tatum. Mukamal has been Robbie’s stylist for the ongoing press tour for the film and has dressed her in brands including Prada, Valentino, Manolo Blahnik and Bottega Veneta.

Related Galleries

Robbie’s press tour looks have been pink-centric, in line with the Barbiecore trend the film sparked starting in the summer 2022. Barbiecore stylist is characterized by all things pink as well as other bright colors.

By July 2022, the word Barbiecore received 17.8 million views on TikTok and fashion marketplace ShopStyle saw searches for the color pink surge.

The world of Barbie has sparked many merchandise collaborations, from fast-fashion retailer Boohoo to dental care brand Moon. Mattel has released an exclusive Barbie doll collection with dolls modeled after the film’s core cast. Robbie’s doll, priced at $50, wears the same pink gingham dress the star wears in the film’s trailer.

Chanel Tribeca Lunch

Inside Chanel’s Tribeca Festival Luncheon

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad