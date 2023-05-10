×
Margot Robbie Brings ’70s Inspiration to Chanel’s Resort 2024 Show in Bell Bottoms and Bikini Top

The "Barbie" actress was one of the many stars who sat front row at the fashion show.

Margot Robbie at the Chanel resort 2024 fashion show on May 9 in Los Angeles.
Chloë Sevigny
Riley Keough
Halsey
Chloë Sevigny and Kim Gordon
Margot Robbie took inspiration from the ’70s-era for her outfit at Chanel’s resort 2024 fashion show in Los Angeles Tuesday.

The actress sat front-row among other stars wearing a Chanel gold chain vest, a black bikini top and blue bell-bottom jeans. Her cropped vest was adorned with gold emblems that represented the brand’s offerings, including a lipstick tube, a quilted Chanel purse and a watch.

Margot Robbie at the Chanel 2024 resort fashion show on May 9 in Los Angeles.
Margot Robbie at the Chanel resort 2024 fashion show on May 9 in Los Angeles. Anna Webber for Variety

Styled by Andrew Mukamal, Robbie’s outfit was completed with a classic black Chanel flap bag.

At the 2023 Met Gala earlier this month, Robbie wore a black one-shoulder Chanel gown with a sheer panel on her torso.

Margot Robbie at the Chanel 2024 resort fashion show on May 9 in Los Angeles.
Margot Robbie at the Chanel resort 2024 fashion show on May 9 in Los Angeles. Anna Webber for Variety

The actress, who will star in the upcoming “Barbie” film, has also embraced her upcoming role through fashion. To CinemaCon 2023 in April, she put her spin on the Barbiecore trend, wearing a Prada gingham skirt set with a bralette adorned in black ribbon, a miniskirt and a coat.

The second teaser for the film, which features Simu Liu, Issa Rae and Ryan Gosling, already has 20 million views on YouTube.

Paramount Studios was the site of Chanel’s show, a location where the Writers Guild of America is also on strike. Designed by creative director Virginie Viard, the event was attended by Sofia Richie, Lil Nas X, Kris Jenner, Lori Harvey and Elle Fanning, among others.

